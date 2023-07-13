LOS ANGELES — ESPN held its annual awards ceremony, The ESPYs, on Wednesday and Bills safety Damar Hamlin was the star of the show.
An emotional Hamlin presented the Bills athletic training staff with the Pat Tillman Award for Service, choking back tears before collapsing into the arms of Head Athletic Trainer Nate Breske, among the many other men and women who rushed to Hamlin’s aid on that frightening night in January, when the Bills safety collapsed on the field, suffering cardiac arrest during a Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Upon accepting the award, Breske stepped to the podium to say a few words, thanking the many individuals who helped save Hamlin’s life, including the Bills and Bengals athletic training and medical staffs, equipment managers, player engagement personnel, mental health clinicians, chaplains, security, on-field first responders, paramedics and the team at the University of Cincinnati medical center.
Breske also thanked Hamlin.
“Damar, first and foremost, thank you for staying alive, brother,” said Breske. “We are so honored to be standing up here next to such a strong and courageous human being.”
Breske also recognized the Tillman family, expressing the pride he and his team feel being presented with an award named after an American hero, such as Pat Tillman.
“It is such an honor for us to receive an award named for a hero like Pat,” he said. “And joining so many servicemen and servicewomen who had received it before, who took the ultimate risk for our country.
“We are not used to having the spotlight on us. We were just doing our job. But the idea of service is definitely something that is ingrained in our profession and that we take great pride in.”
Since that frightening night, Hamlin has completed his rehab and has been cleared to resume football activities, doing so during the Bills’ minicamp in June. He is expected to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp, which begins on July 26.