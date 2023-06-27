BRONX — Damar Hamlin has experienced a new lease on life since collapsing on the field in Cincinnati in January, relentlessly spreading his influence by raising CPR awareness and education nationwide. His crusade will take another big step when the New York Yankees host the Bills’ safety as part of their 14th HOPE Week celebration.
On Monday, Hamlin will be joined by Yankees players and coaches and NYC Public School Athletic Leagues personnel for CPR training led by the American Heart Association (AHA). The training will take place on the field at Yankee Stadium alongside former Fordham softball player Sarah Taffet, whose heart stopped during a softball game last summer before athletic trainers used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to restore a normal rhythm to her heartbeat and save her life.
Shortly after experiencing his life-changing event, Hamlin announced a partnership with the AHA, launching several initiatives, including the ‘-3forHeart CPR Challenge,’ which has already helped raise nearly $2.5 million to fund CPR awareness and education. The Bills’ safety met with President Joe Biden at the White House this past March, speaking before Congress in support of the “Access to AEDs Act,” which aims to increase the availability of AEDs in schools.
Introduced in 2009, the mission of the Yankees’ HOPE Week initiative has been rooted in the fundamental belief that acts of goodwill provide hope and encouragement to more than just the recipient of the gesture. On each of five consecutive days during the HOPE Week celebration, the Yankees spotlight five individuals, families or organizations they deem worthy of recognition and support. Each day of HOPE Week is designed so honorees can share their inspirational stories with Yankees players, fans and the media.