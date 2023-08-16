In June of last year, 12-year-old North Tonawanda native Hannah Koepsell was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a disease caused by the rapid production of abnormal white blood cells. These abnormal white blood cells are incapable of fighting infection and impair the ability of the bone marrow to produce red blood cells and platelets.
A few days after receiving her diagnosis, Hannah started chemotherapy. The first month of treatment was a significant challenge for her, as have been the many months that have followed.
Hannah has received chemotherapy since July 27, 2022, a process she must maintain through October 2024. With her treatment plan, she endured four planned hospital stays while spending an additional four months hospitalized due to infections and fevers.
She has forged through the most challenging period of her life with help from her friends, family and an unwavering spirit. Hannah’s recovery has also been aided by the impact of a special relationship she developed nearly a month after her diagnosis.
As she battled her disease, one of her favorite celebrities, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, visited her in the hospital, providing words of encouragement while causing her beautiful smile, which shines infinitely, to expand.
“When we first met him, it was kind of like, ‘What is a big celebrity like him doing here,’” joked Hannah. “We were shocked. I was happy to see him. “
Since that first meeting, the relationship between Hannah and the Bills QB has flourished, so much so that an image from their first meeting was selected to be featured on the fourth edition of Josh’s Jaqs cereal. Josh’s Jaqs was created in part by PLB Sports and Entertainment, a Pittsburgh-based company that works with some of the world’s greatest athletes and entertainers to create a premier line of superior quality food products that also help raise money for various local charities.
Through a portion of the proceeds of Josh’s Jaqs, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been contributed to the Patricia Allen Fund, named after Allen’s late grandmother, which helps raise money for the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, where Hannah began her treatment. She now visits Roswell Park for treatment.
“She was so happy and excited when she learned she would be on the back of the box,” said Hannah’s mother, Patti Keopsell (Caryk), a 2001 Batavia High School alumna. “She’s always wanted to play a role in helping others.”
Seeing the boxes in stores has been a thrill for Hannah and her family, particularly her younger brother, Jackson.
“He was happy,” said Hannah of her brother’s reaction to seeing the boxes in stores.
“I wanted it because she was on it,” said Jackson.
“He is her number one supporter,” added Patti.
A strong bond between the Bills QB and his newfound friend was forged immediately upon their first meeting in July 2022, when Allen gifted Hannah a bracelet with the words ‘Never Ever Give Up’ printed in white lettering, requesting she wear it until she won her battle against the disease. The bracelet has remained on Hannah’s wrist ever since, as she continues to progress in her recovery.
“It’s still on — the only time it ever comes off is when it falls off my arm,” she said, who explained why she has not removed the bracelet. “Because it reminds me to never give up when everything looks down. “
Hannah’s impact on those with similar circumstances to that which she has endured has stretched beyond her photo on the back of a cereal box. Months after the encounter with Allen, Hannah was asked to become what is known as a Champion Kid for Oishei, a role in which she has represented the institution at charity events to help convey the impact donations can make on those suffering from disease and their families.
“She has almost always kept a positive attitude throughout her journey,” said Hannah’s mother, Patti Keopsell (Caryk), a 2001 Batavia High School alumna. “She wanted to start giving back once she started feeling better.”
As time has passed, Hannah and the Bills QB remain in touch, meeting once again in May when the Keopsell family attended a charity event through her Champion Kid experience with Oishei where they enjoyed dinner with Allen. During the dinner, Hannah, who had recently created ‘Hannah Strong’ bracelets, asked Allen if he would wear one on his wrist. He can still be seen wearing the bracelet on the practice field.
“He got choked up,” said Hannah, recalling the moment when she gifted the QB the bracelet.
“At training camp at St. John Fisher, we saw Josh Allen again, and he came right over to Hannah and gave her a hug,” added Patti. “He showed her that he was still wearing her bracelet. He also made sure to check if she still had hers on.”
Now in remission, Hannah is looking forward to returning to a healthy life and all of the joys a 12-year-old should have the opportunity to experience. However, her battle is not finished yet. A treatment cycle for leukemia is often a two-year plan, requiring Hannah to remain in the maintenance phase of her recovery for another year-plus.
It’s been a long road back, and there remains a long way to go, but there is no quit in Hannah Keopsell. And with her family and the Bills QB by her side, she feels she can take on the world.
“She is Hannah Strong,” said Patti.
If you would like to follow Hannah’s journey, follow her on Facebook @HannahStrong.