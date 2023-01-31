Sanchez Rocks ran down Good Boy in deep stretch and then trotted clear by 2-1/4 lengths to win in 2:01 during Monday's night's race card at a snowy Batavia Downs. Photo provided

BATAVIA — It was an historic day for the oldest lighted harness track in North America on Monday (Jan. 30) after the bettors came out in force and pumped $340,602 through the windows (from all sources) on 13 races to set a new all-time single card betting mark at Batavia Downs. That total is the highest handle since Western Regional Off Track Betting reopened the Downs in 2002 and surpassed the old total of $339,000 which was realized over 14 races during the 2019 New York Sire Stakes Night of Champions finals.

“I’m very happy with today’s record handle, it was truly a team effort by the staff and horsemen and women here at Batavia Downs. Full, competitive fields and a cozy Monday afternoon off-track wagering slot were instrumental in these results,” said Don Hoover, Director of Live Racing and Race Secretary at Batavia Downs.

