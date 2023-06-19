HAMBURG — Con Air Hall ($8.70) found little resistance in Buffalo Raceway’s $15,500 Open Trot on Friday afternoon (June 16) as he easily disposed of his seven rivals in a seasonal best 1:56.3 over the good track. He comfortably toppled Mugshots Bro by 3-3/4 lengths
After collecting 2-3/4 length victory in 1:58.4 last week in the Open II, Con Air Hall (Jim Morrill Jr.) stepped up to face the Open trotters. No problem.
Scoring from the inside post, Con Air Hall immediately fired off the car and protected the pylon position. Hitting the opening panel in :28.4, two competitors were already out of contention as Deswanslittlelorie broke stride at the start and Batting Stats was parked and called it a day, hitting the clubhouse turn the final time.
Con Air Hall enjoyed a three length edge with a panel to go and just enjoyed the sights of the home stretch at Buffalo Raceway, pulling away to a dialed down five length score. Mugshots Bro (Kevin Cummings) picked up the pieces and finished in second with Fireinsidemyveins (David McNeight III), last week’s Open winner, taking third.
Owned by Ron Viele and conditioned by Jennifer Giuliani, it was the fifth win in 18 appearances for the 10-year-old Con Air Hall (Groton Hall-Charm’s Chip). The victory moved his 2023 bankroll to $37,179 and $343,389 in his career.
There were a pair of $11,500 trotting events on the card in addition to the Open Trot.
In the first race, Lougazi ($9.50) was up to his old tricks by using a huge stretch rally to bury Muskingum (Joseph Chindano Jr.) by three lengths while Daylon Phantom was third.
Alan, who dropped down from the Open, made the lead after a three-way tussle with Cr Blazin Beauty and Castyourcrown. After fractions of :28.3, :59.0 and 1:28.0, Alan (Morrill Jr.) was poised to take on the challengers down the stretch.
Daylon Phantom (Kevin Cummings) was up on the rim and brought Lougazi along with his cover. That was the perfect scenario for Lougazi (Ray Fisher Jr.) who used his patented late kick to blow away the competition late.
Owned by Mary Warriner and trained by Ryan Swift, it was the third victory in 14 tries for the 9-year-old Lougazi (Lou’s Legacy-Winning Blade). The win upped his seasonal bankroll to $25,070 and $448,641 lifetime.
Overserved ($11.20) was parked the entire mile in the other sub-featured trot and ended up stunning the tempo-setting HP Maestro by a neck in 1:58.2. Bacardi (McNeight III) took the show position.
HP Maestro (Fisher Jr.) showed the way with fractions of :28.4, :58.1 and 1:28.3. He seemed to have things under control at the top of the lane but Overserved (Joseph Chindano Jr.) kept plugging and chugging along and managed to get up in time.
Owned by Evm Racing LLC and trained by David Russo, it was the fourth win of the campaign in 17 tries for the 6-year-old Overserved (Explosive Matter-Afterimage). The victory took his earnings to $21,778 on the year and $202,113 in his career.
Kyle Cummings completed the afternoon with a driving triple while Kevin Cummings and Chindano Jr. had doubles. Tammy Cummings and Samuel Smith each had two training wins.
Racing will continue on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. with a 12-race card slated.
