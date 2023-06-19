HAMBURG — You have to start somewhere and that somewhere will be at Buffalo Raceway on Wednesday afternoon as 19 freshmen filly pacers kick off their careers in three (approx. $35,000) divisions of the New York Sire Stakes.
Not one of the young ladies has had a pari-mutuel start in their careers, so except for a couple of qualifiers, racing experience is definitely in limited supply.
There are just five different sires who send their children off to the races. Huntsville leads the way with seven entrants followed by American Ideal with four, Roll With Joe and Courtly Choice with three apiece and So Surreal with two.
Ron Burke, the top trainer in North America, will send a pair of fillies to the dance. Camerican (American Ideal-Camille) drew into the first division and scores from the six post for scheduled driver Ronnie Wrenn Jr. Camerican rolled off to a 6-1/2 length victory on June 13 in a qualifier at The Meadows in a snappy 1:57, the fastest of any entered in Wednesday’s NYSS.
Lady Saturn (Huntsville-P Note Blue Chip), trained by Michelle Crawford, arrives a perfect 2-for-2 in qualifiers at Saratoga Raceway. Her last try came on June 10 where she scooted the mile in 1:58.3 and looms as the top contender against Camerican. Brett Beckwith is slated to drive Lady Saturn from the five spot.
The other Burke trainee is in the second division, which will go off as the sixth race. Ideal Storyteller (American Ideal-Beach Strong) will have Wrenn Jr. scheduled to drive her from the seven post.
There will be a Western New York flair in that second division as well. Moonlight Magic (Huntsville-Jk Black Beauty) is owned by John Sixt of nearby Sardinia, N.Y. and is trained by Buffalo Raceway regular Kirk Desmond. She will be guided from the six hole by Kevin Cummings. Moonlight Magic was impressive in her lone prep race as she won by covering the mile in 1:58.2 on June 3 at Vernon Downs.
The seventh race on the card features six damsels including the Mark Ford-conditioned Pembroke Bubbly (So Surreal-Chilled Desire). In her lone qualifier, she strolled to a seven length win at The Meadowlands in 2:01.1 on June 14. She drew the six hole and will get the services of Jordan Stratton.
Ideal racing conditions are expected so the track record of 1:54.4 set on June 22, 2022 by Vivians Dream (Jim Morrill Jr.) could be on the line.
There will also be two $20,000 events in the Excelsior Series on the 13-race program. Post time is slated for 2:30 p.m.
For more information including the latest news, upcoming promotions, entries, results and race replays, go to www.buffaloraceway.com