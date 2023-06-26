HAMBURG — It’s a new week but basically the same scenario this Wednesday (June 28) in the New York Sire Stakes that hits Buffalo Raceway.
Last Wednesday, all the 2-year-old filly pacers began their careers at the Hamburg half mile oval. Now this week, most of the 2-year-old filly trotters that are in the three divisions worth (approximately) $35,200 each are making their racing debuts. They will go off as the second, sixth and seventh races on the 13-race program that begins at 2:30 p.m.
Chapter Seven has sired eight of the entrants with Crazy Wow and E L Titan four each while Credit Winner, Met’s Hall and Devious Man one apiece.
In the first division, only one trotter has had a start, that being Sister Mary Maude (Crazy Wow-Perfect Mass) who actually has two. She had a fourth place finish at Saratoga Raceway on June 18 but on Sunday, June 25, she found the winner’s circle with a $74.50 score in 2:01.1 for trainer/driver Bruce Euto.
Also in this bracket, Buffalo Raceway regular Ron Houghtaling sends Ms Titan (E L Titan-Steuben Miss Pine) to the starting gate. She won her lone qualifier, that being a 2:03.2 effort at Buffalo Raceway back on June 3.
In the second leg, the only damsel to have a start is Goodbye To You (Credit Winner-Twin B Kisses). She finished sixth on June 21 at Harrah’s Philadelphia after starting from the eight post. Things could be different this time around as she’ll score from the rail with Buffalo Raceway’s leading driver Jim Morrill Jr. in the sulky.
Another one to keep your eyes on is the Julie Miller-trained Dutee Chand S (Chapter Seven-Bruja Real). She finished a solid second in a qualifier at Gaitway on June 12.
The last event will certainly be interesting as all of the six young ladies have been victorious in at least one qualifier. They have combined to capture 8 of 9 of their prep races.
Really Don’t Care (Chapter Seven-Cedarbluff Hanover) already has secured her maiden victory with a 1-1/4 length triumph at Northfield Park on June 21. She covered the mile in 2:02.2. Local trainer Ryan Swift is handling the conditioning duties of Really Don’t Care.
Trainer Ron Burke, who is over the 500 win mark already in 2023, brings in Crowbar Girl (Chapter Seven-Miss Trixton). She is fresh off a 1:59.3 victory on June 19 at Gaitway. She starts from the two spot.
Along with the three New York Sire Stakes events. There are a trio of $20,000 Excelsior Series dashes to spice up the card.