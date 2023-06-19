HAMBURG — It wasn’t the featured event but Summer Slash turned it into one.
The lone mare in the field, Summer Slash ($5.10) beat the boys in the $13,500 sub-featured pace and did so in grand style by breaking the 4-year-old pacing mark for the mares at Buffalo Raceway on Saturday night with a 1:54.0 trip.
It eclipsed the standard of 1:54.1 established on June 15, 2016 by Terrorcam. The time was also a lifetime best for Summer Slash, who beat One Off Delight A by 1-3/4 lengths.
In the compact field of five, reduced by the scratch of Black Is Back, American Trademark was the leader on the front end with times of :28.3, :58.0 and 1:26.1. Summer Slash was first over and was on even terms with American Trademark with a quarter mile to go.
Summer Slash (Ray Fisher Jr.) then powered her way to the lead in the home stretch and used a :27.4 last panel to pull off the two length victory over One Off Delight A (Kevin Cummings) and put her name into the record book. American Trademark finished in third.
Owned by Ilovemyharnesshorsesummer and trained by Ryan Swift, Summer Slash (Downbytheseaside-Before The Poison) has now won five times in 10 starts this season. The victory upped her 2023 bankroll to $34,319 and $58,890 in her career.
In the top race on the card, Casimir Richie P ($8.40) got the perfect pocket journey in the $15,500 Open Pace and he turned it into a length victory over Jm’s Delight. He stopped the timer in 1:54.2 which equaled his seasonal mark.
The Open Pace was named the “Richard Mays Memorial Pace” to honor the longtime Western New York horseman was passed away on September 7, 2022.
The field was trimmed down to six participants as Avion Seelster was excused due to illness. Alta Engen A (Kevin Cummings) showed the way off the rail and laid down reasonable fractions of :28.1, :57.4 and 1:26.0.
With a quarter mile to pace, Just Plain Loco (David McNeight III), last week’s Open winner, was first over but his attempt to track down Alta Engen A fizzled out. Casimir Richie P (Joseph Chindano Jr.) in the meantime was just waiting to pounce in the pocket. When it did, he confidently roared onto the lead with a :28.1 final panel doing the trick. Jm’s Delight (Jim Morrill Jr.) was able to sneak by Alta Engen A for second place honors.
Owned by Michael Goldberg and trained by Teesha Symes, it was the sixth win in 16 tries in 2023 for the 8-year-old Casimir Richie P (Astronomical-Casimir Hugs). The victory increased his earnings to $40,325 on the season and $368,742 in his lifetime.
McNeight III, Chindano Jr. and Morrill Jr. all notched doubles on the evening while Jennifer Giuliani had a pair of training wins.
Racing will resume on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. with a 13-race card set. The New York Sire Stakes returns as three (approx. $35,000) divisions will be contested for the 2-year-old filly pacers. There will also be a pair of $20,000 Excelsior Series races for the young ladies.
