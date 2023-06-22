LANCASTER — Dave Helliwell from Pelham, NH won the 350 SMAC Supermodifieds feature at the Lancaster Motorplex on Saturday night. Andy Jankowiak from Tonawanda, NY won his second straight Monroe Extinguisher Sportsman feature. David Brunka from Cheektowaga, NY won the Street Stock feature for his first career Street Stock victory. Mike Meyers from Kenmore won the 4 Cylinder feature event for his first Lancaster victory and celebrated with his kids in victory lane.
Stephen Duphily and Bill Helliwell brought the 350 SMAC to the green flag for the KeyBank 45, with Duphily showing the way from the drop of the green. Scott Watts Jr would take over second place, with Helliwell, Bobby Timmons III, and Matt Caprara racing inside the top five. Dave Helliwell would start his march towards the front as the 12th place starter would pass teammate Matt Caprara for fifth place on lap five. Helliwell would continue his march to the front after going around Timmons to take over fourth place on lap seven, and then would go around Bill Helliwell to move into third place on lap eight. Helliwell would then battle with Watts for second on lap 11, as Duphily continued to show the way. The pass would be complete by Dave Helliwell on lap 12 to move into second place. Helliwell would catch the leader while in lap traffic and would take over the lead on lap 17. Early race leader Duphily would catch the leader Dave Helliwell on lap 30, within car lengths. The first caution would come out on lap 31 as Richard Eaton hit the turn three Thermal Foam. On the restart, Helliwell would continue to show the way ahead of Duphily, Scott Watts, Timmons, and Caprara. Helliwell would pull away from the field to collect the victory.
Jeff Szafraniec and Chase Williams were on the front row for the Monroe Extinguisher Sportsman feature event, with Szafraniec showing the way. Tom MacLeod hit the back stretch wall on lap three to bring out the race’s first caution. Chase Williams would take the lead away on the restart with Tony Carbone taking over second. Dave Kozlowski would slide in turn one to bring out the caution on lap six. Carbone would take the lead away from Williams following the restart, with Jake Vernon, Andy Jankowiak, and George Skora, who entered the top five. Dave Kozlowski would hit the front stretch wall on lap 20 to bring out the caution once again. Carbone and Williams would battle on the restart, with Jankowiak taking the lead on lap 21 after going to the inside of Carbone. Skora would take over third from Williams on lap 26. Jankowiak would collect his second victory of the season.
Mike Rogers and Kyle Schosek brought the Street Stocks to the green flag for their 25-lap event, with Rogers showing the way. John Carlson would take over the lead on lap five, with Frank Prell moving into second place, ahead of David Brunka, Jacob Gustafson, and Mark Hoch. Plenty of side-by-side action was had throughout the field, as Carlson continued to lead at the race’s halfway point. Brunka to the lead on lap 16. Hoch would take over second and would apply the pressure to Brunka for the lead. The caution came out on lap 22 as Dan Dressel hit the front stretch wall. The caution would fly on lap 24 as Mike Rogers had engine trouble and spun in turn two, collecting Dustin Novoa, and Dylan Carbone. The GWC finish would see Brunka hold off Hoch and Jacob Gustafson to score his first career win.
The 4 Cylinders ran their first race on the big track in 2023, and it was Josh Schosek and Jim Dunkleman III on the front row, and it was Mike Meyers taking the lead exiting the second corner on the opening lap. Dave Milbrand was up to third on lap seven and was challenging Bob Palmer for second. Jimmy Biggs would bring out the race’s first caution on lap nine after spinning in turn one. The restart would see Meyers and Milbrand on the front row, with Meyers taking the lead. Meyers would continue to lead over Russ Bulger Jr, Josh Schosek, Nick Galusha, and Mason Russo. Meyers would pull away to pick up the victory.
Stock car racing action continues at Lancaster on Thursday, June 29 as the Race of Champions Modified Series will be in town for the annual Ol’ Boy Cup, honoring Bill Colton Sr. The Street Stocks, 4 Cylinders, and the Mighty TQ Midgets will be in competition. Also, on tap will be the King Wolf Productions Big Wheels! Kids aged 3-12 can sign up at the picnic tables in the main concourse when gates open and race during intermission and can participate in the Kids Korner Craft hosted by the 50/50 ticket sellers. Pit gates will open at 3pm, grandstands open at 5:30pm, and racing will begin at 7pm sharp.
