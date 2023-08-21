High school sports have returned.
GLOW region squads opened preseason practices on Monday, officially signaling the start of another fall athletics campaign. This fall season, the Daily News and Livingston County News will be bringing you the best scholastic sports coverage that Section V has to offer, complete with livestreams, video features, daily reporting within our print edition and much more via our website and social media channels.
While the landscape of high school sports has changed over the years, particularly through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there remain more than a few athletes and teams worth noting as we kickoff another fall full of action on the pitch, field, court and more.
Nearly 15 GLOW region squads claimed sectional titles across five different sports a season ago, with many more taking home individual championships in their respective sports. As always, Section V produces some of the best that New York State has to offer in terms of high school athletic talent, and much of what Sec. V has to offer resides throughout the GLOW region.
Be sure to pick up the DN and LCN’s Fall Sports Preview issue, set to hit newstands beginning August 31. The special issue is free to current subscribers and will be provided in addition to the LCN’s Aug. 31 edition and the DN’s Sept. 1 edition.
This year’s special issue will feature a look back at what each team accompished a season ago while diving in to what one should expect from the squad’s upcoming campaign, complete with notable athletes and a coach’s outlook and as many images as we can track down (and fit).
It’s the most exciting time of year, be sure to prepare yourself with the area’s one-stop shop for high school sports coverage.