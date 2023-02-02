NYSPHSAA Photo Girls' flag football has been on the rise across the country and now will have a state championship in the spring of 2024.

LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association held its quarterly meeting of the Executive Committee on Wednesday at the Embassy Suites in Saratoga Springs. The committee voted on several key proposals important to the Association’s 787-member schools.

On the 37th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day, the sport of girls flag football had three proposals approved including hosting a girls flag football state championship starting in spring 2024. The sport was also approved to follow the NFHS playing rules along with the NYSPHSAA high school sports standards.

