LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association held its quarterly meeting of the Executive Committee on Wednesday at the Embassy Suites in Saratoga Springs. The committee voted on several key proposals important to the Association’s 787-member schools.
On the 37th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day, the sport of girls flag football had three proposals approved including hosting a girls flag football state championship starting in spring 2024. The sport was also approved to follow the NFHS playing rules along with the NYSPHSAA high school sports standards.
Over the last two years, NYSPHSAA has received support from the New York Jets, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills to help grow the sport of flag football in New York.
Last spring marked the first official season of flag football in Section V, with Destiny Christian School, Rochester Academy Charter School, James Monroe Upper School, Edison Tech, Eastridge High School, Canisteo-Greenwood, Irondequoit High School and Spencerport High School all participating.
In December, it was reported that Batavia High School was entertaining the idea of adding flag football to its list of varsity sports, with support growing among student-athletes over the years. Meanwhile, another 22 Section V schools have expressed interest in possibly fielding a team.
As of now, six of the state’s 11 sections feature girls flag football teams.
The Executive Committee also approved the following state championship venue locations for 2024-26, Arlington High School (Field Hockey), Sportime Schenectady (Girls Individual Tennis), Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex (Indoor Track and Field), Binghamton area (Baseball).
The sport of boys wrestling had four proposals approved by the Executive Committee. The sport will follow the NFHS 1.5% weight loss plan starting the 2023-24 season. Also, honor weigh-ins will be eliminated beginning in 2023-24 and boys wrestling was additionally approved to use the NFHS weight classes plus a NYSPHSAA lower weight beginning in the 2023-24 season.
The final proposal approved was for wrestling to become a variation sport with division cut-off numbers being 600 and above for division 1 and 599 and below for division 2.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.