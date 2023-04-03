Still the only overnight hoop camp in WNY
HAMBURG — Hilbert College has announced dates for its very popular Boys Summer Basketball Camps. Boys entering grades 3-12 are eligible to attend. Still the only overnight basketball camp in Western, NY, this summer’s camps are again expected to be sold-out.
Session 1 will run Sunday, June 25 through Thursday, June 29. Campers are given the choice of staying on campus (resident camper) in air-conditioned Trinity Hall, or commuting (day camper). Check in for all campers is on Sunday between 2:30 and 4 p.m., and camp will conclude on Championship Thursday by 3 p.m. Now in our 43rd year, this full day of basketball will start each morning at 9 a.m. and conclude by 9 p.m. daily. Cost for a Resident camper is $420 and Day campers are charged $335.
Session 2 is a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. day camp running from Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21. Check in will be from 8 to 9:15 a.m. on Monday and camp will conclude on Championship Friday by 3 p.m. Cost is $300 for the week.
Register online prior to June 1 and save $25. Those interested in attending both sessions will save $50 off the price of Session 2. Hallmark Dining Services will provide nutritious meals for all campers. Session 1 resident campers will receive three meals per day. Day campers attending during this week will receive lunch and dinner. Session 2 participants will receive lunch Monday through Friday.
All campers will receive a personal skills evaluation, reverse jersey, water bottle, and the very best in individual instruction. County and state health guidelines will be followed.
Hawks Head Men’s Basketball Coach Rob deGrandpre (21st year) and his staff will again direct this summer’s boys camps. To download a boys camp brochure, visit the Hilbert College website, hilberthawks.com. For more information, please contact Coach deGrandpre at 716-926-8803 or rdegrandpre@hilbert.edu.
