The Hilbert mens basketball program will again host its annual boys summer camp. Photo provided

Still the only overnight hoop camp in WNY

HAMBURG — Hilbert College has announced dates for its very popular Boys Summer Basketball Camps. Boys entering grades 3-12 are eligible to attend. Still the only overnight basketball camp in Western, NY, this summer’s camps are again expected to be sold-out.

