ORCHARD PARK — Emotions inside Highmark Stadium were already running high as Bills fans honored injured safety Damar Hamlin during a pregame ceremony before Buffalo’s Week 18 matchup with the New England Patriots. Moments later, those emotions exploded to a peak level, as Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines took the game’s opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, setting the stage for an emotional 35-23 win over the rival Pats.
As Hines galloped down the sideline and eventually reached the end zone, the crescendo of cheers was overwhelming, and probably could have been heard in downtown Buffalo.
Hines’ return touchdown helped provide the Bills with a 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the game. As the return man crossed the goal line, he sprinted for the fans in the front row near the end zone, leaping into the crowd of Buffalo fans, many of which were holding Damar Hamlin ‘3’ signage or wearing some sort of apparell in support of their team’s ailing safety.
Before the game, Hamlin was honored on the video board, as was the medical staff that helped save the Bills safety’s life last week.
Hines’ 96-yard return wasn’t all he had in store for the packed crowd that filled the stands. Midway through the third quarter, Hines returned a kickoff following a Patriots go-ahead touchdown and proceeded to take it the distance for the second time, traveling 101 yards to paydirt to regain the Bills’ lead at 21-17 with 6:53 remaining in the quarter.
Hines’ two kick-return touchdowns helped power the Bills’ 12-point win, which locks Buffalo in as the No. 2 seed in the AFC entering the playoffs. The Bills will host a first-round playoff game next week.
Allen finished the win over New England 19-of-31 passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns, while throwing his 14th interception of the season. Stefon Diggs had a big afternoon, recording seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo’s running game was productive in limited work, with Devin Singletary and James Cook each recording over four yards per carry.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones put forth a quality effort to begin the game, but ended the game with three interceptions while finishing 26-of-40 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns. The Patriots finished just 4-of-13 on third down.
Tre’Davious White and Matt Milano each finished with interceptions, with White’s pick being his first since Week 10 of last season.
The Patriots answered Hines’ first return touchdown with a touchdown of their own on their opening possession, with a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers quieting the crowd for a short time and helping tie the game at seven apiece with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter. The subdued nature of the pro-Bills crowd wouldn’t last long, as Buffalo engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to tight end Dawson Knox with 14:15 remaining in the second. The TD pitch and catch, which came on a play where ample time was created for Allen by the Bills’ offensive line, helped regain the Bills’ lead at 14-7.
After Knox came down with the catch, he flashed a ‘3’ to the camera before gesturing a heart shape with his hands, in honor of Hamlin. Hamlin soon tweeted, “I love you too (emojis) @dawsonknox.”
New England answered back on the ensuing drive, with Jones helping generate a nine-play, 74-yard scoring drive that spanned 5:31 and finished in a two-yard touchdown pass from Jones to wide receiver DeVante Parker. After the touchdown, which tied the game at 14 with 3:45 remaining in the first half, Jones was 13-of-15 for 119 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Buffalo drove down the field inside Patriots’ territory inside the final minute of the first half, but Allen had a third-down pass tipped as it came out of his hand, resulting in a Patriots interception with :16 remaining in the second quarter. The half would conclude with the score tied at 14.
Allen finished the half 12-of-20 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown, with Diggs recording five receptions for 49 yards. The Buffalo running game was productive throughout the first half, with Cook and Singletary each recording over 20 rushing yards at a rate of over five yards per carry.
The Patriots began the second half with possession and traveled inside Bills’ territory before Jones threw an interception that was received by Tre’Davious White inside the Buffalo five-yard line. It was White’s first interception since Week 10 of last season. However, Buffalo’s good fortune wouldn’t last long, as Singletary coughed up a fumble on the second play of the Bills’ ensuing drive, turning the ball back over to New England. Despite beginning the ensuing possession with the ball at the Buffalo 11-yard line, New England was unable to find the end zone, instead settling for a Nick Folk 24-yard field goal to give it its first lead at 17-14 with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter.
Hines’ second return touchdown regained the lead for Buffalo shortly after Folk’s field goal, then the Patriots punted on the ensuing drive before Allen found wide receiver John Brown on a deep ball for a 42-yard touchdown pass. The completion came as a result of a phenomenal catch from Brown, who had to lay out to make the grab. The long scoring strike increased the Bills’ advantage to 28-17 with 1:35 remaining in the third quarter.
After the touchdown pass and catch, which was Brown’s first since the 2020 season, the wide receiver was seen on the broadcast handing the ball he caught for the score to Bills athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who was a vital member of the medical crew that rushed the field Monday night to help save Hamlin’s life.
New England refused to go away quietly, scoring again on its next possession, with Jones connecting with Parker on a 26-yard pass for the duo’s second scoring hookup of the game. The touchdown pass trimmed Buffalo’s lead to 28-23 with 11:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, as New England’s two-point try failed.
On the ensuing drive, Allen went deep again, this time to Diggs for a 49-yard pass and catch for the score, helping place Buffalo’s lead at 35-23 with 8:51 remaining. The ensuing Patriots’ drive entered Bills’ territory, but ultimately ended in Jones’ second interception of the game, with Milano securing his third interception of the season. After a Bills’ punt, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds recorded an interception on the Patriots’ next drive, sealing the win for the Bills with 2:50 to play.
Buffalo finishes the regular season at 13-3 and will take on the Miami Dolphins in next week’s first round.