Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills players enter the field before a game against the New England Patriots carrying -3 flags for Damar Hamlin at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

ORCHARD PARK — Emotions inside Highmark Stadium were already running high as Bills fans honored injured safety Damar Hamlin during a pregame ceremony before Buffalo’s Week 18 matchup with the New England Patriots. Moments later, those emotions exploded to a peak level, as Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines took the game’s opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, setting the stage for an emotional 35-23 win over the rival Pats.

As Hines galloped down the sideline and eventually reached the end zone, the crescendo of cheers was overwhelming, and probably could have been heard in downtown Buffalo.

