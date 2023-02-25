CORFU — Entering Friday’s Section V Class C2 quarterfinal matchup between Pembroke and Alexander, it was difficult to believe things could get any better for the Dragons boys’ basketball team. Coming off of 19 straight wins, No. 1 Pembroke had recently seen senior Cayden Pfalzer score the 1,000th point of his career as part of what has felt like a months-long celebration down the road on Route 5.
With that said, things indeed got even better for the Dragons on Friday, when they took down league foe Alexander, 81-55 to secure their spot in Monday’s sectional semifinal, where they will meet No. 7 Bolivar-Richburg, which upset No. 4 Red Creek on Friday. During the win over the Trojans, Pembroke junior Tyson Totten joined his teammate as a member of the vaunted 1,000 club, while Pfalzer made a bit of history of his own, as his game-high 24 points moved him to the top of the Dragons’ all-time scoring list. Pfalzer now sits with 1,128 points, which surpassed former scoring leader, 1997 alumnus J.P. Coles’ 1,127 points.
For Totten, the accomplishment is just another in a long line of athletic feats he’s recorded during his days wearing Pembroke green, black and white.
“We knew from a young age that Tyson had a chance to be a great player,” said Pembroke head coach Matt Shay. “He and Cayden are some of the hardest workers I have ever been around. He has committed to time in the gym, time in the weight room, and camps in the summer and it’s paying off. I’m also really proud of him because he has improved his all-around game. I’ve challenged him to be a better passer and defender, and he’s made considerable strides in both areas.”
For Pfalzer, who has been a four-year varsity contributor for Coach Shay, to become the program’s all-time scoring leader is an incredible feat considering what he was forced to endure throughout his high school career. During his ninth-grade season, the Pembroke forward played in just 14 games due to a broken hand and then had his sophomore abbreviated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Cayden is one of the hardest workers I have had the pleasure of coaching and is truly unselfish,” said Shay of his senior star, who has averaged 10 points per game or more for all four of his varsity seasons. “His whole career, we have had to push him to hunt for his shot. He truly enjoys the successes of his teammates.”
Pfalzer is averaging 21.6 points per game this season for the top-seeded Dragons (19-1).
In the win over Alexander, Totten netted 22 points to complement his teammate’s big night, while Avery Ferreira contributed 12 points and Chase Guzdek added a double-double consisting of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“I wasn’t really pleased with how we played defensively tonight, giving up 31 points in the first half,” said Shay. “Credit to Coach Wayne Hanley and his squad on how they executed their game plan. We were really having a tough time with it. We played much better in the second half.”
Alexander, which was paced by Dylan Pohl’s 22 points, finishes its season at 7-15.
