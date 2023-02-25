CORFU — Entering Friday’s Section V Class C2 quarterfinal matchup between Pembroke and Alexander, it was difficult to believe things could get any better for the Dragons boys’ basketball team. Coming off of 19 straight wins, No. 1 Pembroke had recently seen senior Cayden Pfalzer score the 1,000th point of his career as part of what has felt like a months-long celebration down the road on Route 5.

With that said, things indeed got even better for the Dragons on Friday, when they took down league foe Alexander, 81-55 to secure their spot in Monday’s sectional semifinal, where they will meet No. 7 Bolivar-Richburg, which upset No. 4 Red Creek on Friday. During the win over the Trojans, Pembroke junior Tyson Totten joined his teammate as a member of the vaunted 1,000 club, while Pfalzer made a bit of history of his own, as his game-high 24 points moved him to the top of the Dragons’ all-time scoring list. Pfalzer now sits with 1,128 points, which surpassed former scoring leader, 1997 alumnus J.P. Coles’ 1,127 points.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags