On a night David McCarthy’s No. 6 jersey was retired and hung in the rink, the Batavia/Notre Dame United hockey team needed six goals to overcome Section VI powerhouse Niagara-Wheatfield in the championship game of the McCarthy Memorial Hockey Tournament on Wedneaday night.
The win moved the United to 9-1 on the season, while Niagara-Wheatfield fell to 8-2-1.
A blistering performance on the power play propelled BND, which scored four goals with the man advantage, going 4-for-6 and upping its league leading percentage to over 36% for the season.
Senior Ronin Hofmaster got BND on the board first with a power play goal just five minutes into the game.
Niagara-Wheatfield quickly countered with a man-advantage goal of its own just four minutes later. This was the first goal all season United have relinquished shorthanded.
“It’s been a really unique thing,” BND head coach Marc Staley said. “28 perfect kills through the first nine games. I’ve never seen that level of execution. They snuck one tonight on us, they are a highly skilled well coached team”
United was 2-for-3 on the penalty kill tonight, moving their league leading total to 29 successful kills in 30 attempts.
NW struck again with Anthony LaGreca scoring to send BND into the dressing room after one in a 2-1 deficit.
“I loved the first half of that period, not so much the second half,” Staley said. “We had the momentum early, and we lost it a bit. But the feeling was positive in the room.”
NW wasted no time adding to its lead, scoring just 34 seconds into the second period, as it was LaGreca notching his second goal of the game, putting United down by two goals for the first time all season.
“We dug in. Right there we drew a line,” Staley said. “The kids pushed back right away. I love the resiliency. No panic. We just doubled up the effort a bit, started getting pucks to the net, and two minutes later it was a new game.”
Sophomore Ivan Milovidov scored his first of two goals at 1:27 of the second period, assisted by Jameson Motyka and Cooper Hamilton. With the crowd not into it, and momentum shifting, Milovidov banged home another one just two minutes later, again assisted by Motyka and Brady Johnson.
Six minutes later BND’s power play got to work again, this time with sophomore Brady Johnson lifting the lamp, with assists to Milovidov and Hamilton, giving the United a 4-3 advantage.
NW brought the game back to even with a goal by Robert Wegrzyn with three minutes to play in the second.
However, a great flip pass by Milovidov sprung junior Joe DiRisio in all alone where he buried on far side to put United up 5-4 with only 17 seconds left in the second.
“That was a huge goal,” Staley said. “To flip it from down one after one, to up one after two was a big deal. The kids were pumped. It was a solid period. We scored four times, took no penalties, and only gave up seven shots on net. That’s the stretch that won us the game tonight”
BND played a very smart defensive third period and with 4:19 left in the game NW was called for a slashing penalty and the United took a timeout to get organized on their power play.
“I figured if we got one here, that would do it,” Staley said. “I just wanted to give them a quit breath, a chance to compose themselves, and encouraged them to go out and win it right now. Don’t be passive. Go execute and finish it right here.”
Senior defenseman Noah Hudson poked home a rebound with 3:11 to play to give United the two goal cushion they needed.
Anthony LaGreca completed his hat-trick with the extra attacker on and goalie pulled for NW with 1:34 to play, but BND was able to hang on for the big win, and back-to-back tournament trophies.
Junior goaltender Frank Falleti picked up the win stopping 16-of-21 shots.
“They are an excellent team, no question,” Staley said. “That’s a great win for our kids, and keeps the momentum alive heading into Friday night’s huge battle with Victor.”
After knocking off Section II’s Bethlehem (8-0) and now Section VI’s Niagara Wheatfield (7-1-1) back-to-back, BND sets its sights back inside Section V. The United (9-1) will take on 2022 Class A champion Victor (7-1) Friday evening at 8 p.m. at the Rochester Ice Center.
“Once again, here’s a great opportunity for us,” Staley said. “Another chance to see where we stand. I like how we’re going right now, but it still can be better. The kids agree. They aren’t satisfied. I like that about this crew.”