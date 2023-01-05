Photo Provided The Batavia/Notre Dame hockey team poses in front of the retired jersey of David McCarthy after a win in the title game of the tournament named after him on Wednesday night.

On a night David McCarthy’s No. 6 jersey was retired and hung in the rink, the Batavia/Notre Dame United hockey team needed six goals to overcome Section VI powerhouse Niagara-Wheatfield in the championship game of the McCarthy Memorial Hockey Tournament on Wedneaday night.

The win moved the United to 9-1 on the season, while Niagara-Wheatfield fell to 8-2-1.

