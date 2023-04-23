HAMBURG — Filly Speaks ($3.10) was heard loud and clear in the $30,000 Jumpstart Series final at Buffalo Raceway on Saturday night (April 22) as she smoked the field by four lengths in 1:55.2 over the fast track. The finale was for horses with a Trackmaster Rating of 77 or less.
Claimed by co-owners Weaver Bruscemi LLC and the Burke Racing Stable LLC at Buffalo Raceway back on March 15, Filly Speaks has been perfect for her new group. Trained by James Clouser Jr., she is a perfect 4-for-4 including a sweep of all three Jumpstart Series events.
Starting from the four post, Filly Speaks was able to easily reach the top in :28.2 but had to deal with a pesky Fox Valley Charliz on the outside when they hit the half in :57.2. Filly Speaks doled out the parking ticket to Fox Valley Charliz who retreated shortly thereafter.
Hitting the three quarter marker in 1:26.4, a :28.3 last panel by Filly Speaks (Kyle Cummings) eliminated the hopes of the remaining seven participants. She Can Party (David McNeight III) won the dash down the lane for second place honors with Silverhill Blaze (Jim Morrill Jr.) taking third.
Filly Speaks (Artspeak-Filly’s Victory) is a 6-year-mare who has now earned $48,285 on the season and $172,526 lifetime. It was her sixth trip to the winner’s circle in 2 in 12 starts of the campaign.
Alta Engen A ($7.10) watched Secrecy and Smokin By N do all the dirty work then was able to sneak down into the passing lane late to capture the $15,500 Open Pace in 1:54.1.
Secrecy (Drew Monti) set some strong fractions in dictating the pace with splits of :28.4, :57.1 and 1:25.3. With a panel to pace, Smokin By N was first up turning for home but his rally fizzled out. In the meantime, Secrecy then had to deal with Alta Engen A who came firing through the passing lane and managed to get up in time for the half length decision. Secrecy had to settle for the tough luck second place check while Villiam (Joseph Chindano Jr.) was third.
Owned by Michael Torcello and conditioned by Samuel Smith, it was the sixth victory in 13 outings this season for Alta Engen A (Alta Christiano-Its Karma). The win jacked his seasonal bankroll to $38,233 and $162,482 in his career.
Kevin Cummings produced a five bagger on the evening while Morrill Jr. had three wins and Kyle Cummings two. Clouser Jr. finished the card with three training victories.
Racing will resume on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. with a 12-race program slated.
