HAMBURG — Filly Speaks ($3.10) was heard loud and clear in the $30,000 Jumpstart Series final at Buffalo Raceway on Saturday night (April 22) as she smoked the field by four lengths in 1:55.2 over the fast track. The finale was for horses with a Trackmaster Rating of 77 or less.

Claimed by co-owners Weaver Bruscemi LLC and the Burke Racing Stable LLC at Buffalo Raceway back on March 15, Filly Speaks has been perfect for her new group. Trained by James Clouser Jr., she is a perfect 4-for-4 including a sweep of all three Jumpstart Series events.

