HAMBURG — Filly Speaks ($7.40) was the ‘talk’ of Buffalo Raceway on Wednesday afternoon (May 17) as she devastated the field by 6-1/4 lengths in the $15,500 Open Pace for the fillies and mares.
It was a mad rush to the top in the early going as Imprincessgemma A, Free Flyin Ticket and Bank The Win battled through an scorching opening panel of :27.0. That wicked fraction would eventually spell doom for the trio and opened the flood gates for the closers.
With a half of :56.1 in the books, Filly Speaks (Kyle Cummings) went first over and easily powered her way to the lead, hitting the three quarter marker in 1:26.2. From there, Filly Speaks opened up a commanding three length advantage at the top of the stretch and increased that to 6-1/4 lengths when hitting the wire in 1:55.2 over the fast track. Fox Valley Charliz (Joseph Chindano Jr.) rallied for second place honors while Miss Rockadali (Denny Bucceri) was third.
Co-owned by the Burke Racing Stable LLC and Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Filly Speaks is trained by James Clouser Jr. It was the seventh victory in 14 tries for the 5-year-old Filly Speaks (Artspeak-Filly’s Victory) and moved her 2023 earnings to $59,755 and $183,996 lifetime.
In the $11,500 Pace, the closers had the last laugh as well as Summer Slash ($14.00) managed to pull out a neck decision over Bettor Country in 1:58.0.
Bet I’m Lucky set the early tempo with splits of :29.2, 1:00.0 and 1:28.4. But turning for home, Summer Slash (Ray Fisher Jr.) took over control and had to turn back the last bid from a hard charging Bettor Country (Keith Kash Jr.) who suffered the narrow setback. Bet I’m Lucky (Jim Morrill Jr.) was able to hold on from the show position.
Owned by Ilovemyharnesshorsesummer and conditioned by Ryan Swift, it was the third victory in six appearances for the 4-year old Summer Slash (Downbytheseaside-Before The Poison). She has now hit the board in all six starts this season. The win moved Summer Slash’s bankroll to $19,919 on the year and $43,499 in her career.
Morrill Jr. ended the afternoon with five victories while Chindano Jr. and Fisher Jr. each collected doubles. Swift completed the card with a pair of training wins.
Racing will continue on Friday afternoon with another 11-race card scheduled.
For more information including the latest news, upcoming promotions, entries, results and race replays, go to www.buffaloraceway.com