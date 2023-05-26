FARMINGTON — The 2023 live thoroughbred racing stakes season at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack kicks off on Monday with the $50,000 George Barker Stakes.
The 38th running of the Memorial Day feature will be contested at a distance of six furlongs.
Lady’s Golden Guy is the morning line favorite for the annual dash for New York-breds 3-years old and upward. The Debra Breed-trainee has won 12 of his 28.career starts and has amassed a bankroll of over $251,025 in lifetime earnings. Jockey Nazario Alvarado will be aboard the 3-1 program choice in the seventh race.
Winston’s Chance will also represent the Breed barn in the competitive event. The multiple stakes winner will be under the guidance of Jacqueline Davis.
Last year’s winner of the Memorial Day Stakes is entered on Monday to defend his title. Flying Emperor scored a one and one-quarter length triumph in the 2022 running of the sprint under jockey Emanuel De Diego. The James Wright-trainee will again be under the direction of De Diego.
There are a total of ten rivals entered in the Monday feature. The bulky field of classy sprinters highlight the eight-race card. Memorial Day at the Races will also include a chicken barbeque from noon to 5:00 pm. In addition, beginning at 11:30 am, the first 500 Lucky North Club members to check in at the upper grandstand podium will receive a free T-shirt. Free programs for the FLGR live card will also be available. Post time for the first race is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.
About Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack: In operation since 1962, the facility added gaming to its offering in 2004 and expanded again in 2013 by adding 33,000 square feet with a $12 million expansion. FLGR is highlighted by over 1,100 gaming machines, the 448-seat Buffet, Remedy Bar & Lounge, as well as live and simulcast thoroughbred racing. Gaming doors open at 8 a.m. and racing doors open at 11:30 a.m. daily. For more information, visit www.fingerlakesgaming.com.