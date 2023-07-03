FARMINGTON — The July 4 live thoroughbred racing card at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack (FLGR) is highlighted by the $50,000 Niagara Stakes. The Independence Day feature will be contested at a distance of six furlongs.
Waitwaitdonttellme is the morning line favorite for the annual dash for 3-year-old New York-bred fillies. The M. Anthony-trainee ran second in her only other stakes appearance. She was narrowly defeated by Small Pebbles in the Shesastonecoldfox stakes on October 24. Jockey Luis Perez will be aboard the 2-1 program choice for the eighth race.
Ferraro has already recorded a stakes victory during the early part of the 2023 meet. He saddled Disco Deano who scored an improbable upset at 37-1 odds in the S50,000 George Barker Stakes on Memorial Day.
Ferraro is currently tied for second with Jeff Englehart in the local trainer standings with 17 wins.
There are nine races scheduled for Tuesday’s card. Independence Day at the Races will also include a chicken barbeque from noon to 5:00 pm. Free programs for the FLGR live card will also be available. Post time for the first race is set for 1:15 pm.