HAMBURG — There was nothing crazy about Just Plain Loco’s victory in Buffalo Raceway’s $15,500 Open Pace on Saturday night (May 13) as he used a workman-like effort to beat Avion Seelster by a half length in a seasonal best 1:54.3 over the fast track.
Scoring from the four post, Just Plain Loco (David McNeight III) had no issues in reaching the top against five other rivals. Registering sensible fractions of :28.3, :58.0 and 1:27.1, Just Plain Loco ($4.50) had only Avion Seelster (Keith Kash Jr.) and Tony Too Tall (Kevin Cummings) to contend with in the drive to the wire.
Just Plain Loco was just too steady down the stretch, not allowing either Avion Seelster or Tony Too Tall to make serious bids until the shadow of the line as a :27.2 last split did the trick.
Co-owned by Paul Lang and Mark Toth, the 7-year-old Just Plain Loco (Well Said-Symphony In Motion) is trained by Jennifer Giuliani. The win was his fourth in eight tries and increased his bankroll to $35,948 on the campaign and $42,393 lifetime.
Sporty Deal ($8.00) lulled the field to sleep in the opening half mile of the $13,500 pace then was wide awake the rest of the way to notch the victory over Villiam in 1:57.1. It was the second consecutive win for Sporty Deal.
Driver Keith Kash Jr. set the leisurely fractions with Sporty Deal as they went a pedestrian :31.0 to the opening panel and 1:00.4 to the half mile. But the tempo picked up after that as Sporty Deal used a back half of :56.1 including a :28.0 last panel to hold back the late surging Villiam (Joseph Chindano Jr.) by a half length. The favored Sportskeeper (Jim Morrill Jr.) took the show position.
Owned by L’Emmur Stable LLC and trained by Kash Jr., the 5-year-old Sporty Deal (Sportswriter-Michelle’s Ideal) has now collected his third victory in eight attempts in 2023. The win upped his seasonal earnings to $20,375 and $54,985 in his career.
Racing will resume on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. with an 11-race program set.
FORTUNES CHANGING FOR ALAN
After a pair of excruciating losses in late April, a flip of the calendar to May has changed the fortunes of Alan.
For the second straight week, Alan ($9.60) went gate to wire and blitzed the field in the $15,500 Open Trot at Buffalo Raceway on Friday afternoon (May 12). He put away Megabank K by 3-1/4 lengths in 1:57.2.
Back in April, Alan looked like a winner but broken equipment erased those hopes. Then a week later, he suffered a heart wrenching nose setback to Winning Legends. But things are much better now.
After a neck victory over Mugshots Bro last week, Alan stepped back up to Open company and was more than up to the task. Getting off to a quick start off the gate, Alan had no difficulty reaching the point, collecting fractions of :28.1, :58.1 and 1:27.2. Through the lane, Alan stayed strong as Megabank K (Jason Thompson) was in hot pursuit but couldn’t cut into the advantage by the pace setter. Credit List (Jim Morrill Jr.) finished in third.
Owned by Julie Wagonblott and conditioned by Joe Alba, it was the sixth win in 13 outings for the 7-year-old gelded Alan (Dontyouforgetit-Betty Jean). The score moved his seasonal bankroll to $54,258 and $180,178 in his career.
In the $11,500 Trot, it took Deswanslittlelorie ($5.30) nearly a half mile to clear to the top but once she did, she never looked back in registering a 1-3/4 length victory over Batting Stats in 1:58.4 over the fast track.
Gracious Triumph took the early lead and posted a first quarter time of :29.3. Deswanslittlelorie in the meantime was stuck on the outside and had to move forward as a hole failed to materialize. Eventually reaching the top just before the half, Deswanslittlelorie had splits of :58.3 and 1:28.3 with a panel to pace.
In the drive down the long home stretch, Deswanslittlelorie was ready for the onslaught from Batting Stats (Morrill Jr.) and Gracious Triumph (Keith Kash Jr.) but those threats nearly materialized. Deswanslittlelorie hit the wire with the comfortable edge over Batting Stats while Gracious Triumph settled for the third place check.
It was the second consecutive win for the 6-year-old mare Deswanslittlelorie (Swan For All-Devoutly Hanover). Co-owned by Fox Racing Inc. and R.B.H Ventures Inc., she is trained by Joe Chindano Jr. Now a winner twice in eight tries in 2023, Deswanslittlelorie has now produced $14,435 on the campaign and $227,474 lifetime.
Racing will continue on Saturday evening with an 11-race program set to commence at 6 p.m.
