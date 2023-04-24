Donna Kerr was named Buffalo Raceway's 'Horseman of the Month.' Photo provided

HAMBURG — For Donna Kerr, being in the harness racing business for over 50 years, she’s thought many times of just walking away. But that’s easier said than done.

“I guess I’m going to keep doing it until whenever,” Kerr said after she found out that she was the recipient of the April Horseman Of The Month Award at Buffalo Raceway that is sponsored by Ilio Di Paolo’s Restaurant and Ringside Lounge and Univet Equine Nutritional Supplements.

