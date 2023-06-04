HAMBURG — For the third consecutive week, Villiam ($3.20) has climbed up the condition ladder and has found success on each step. He hit the top rung on Saturday night (June 3) at Buffalo Raceway as he wired the field in the featured $15,500 Open Pace in a season’s best of 1:55 over the fast track. Villiam topped Avion Seelster by 1-3/4 lengths while Casimir Richie P took third.
In collecting three straight victories, all as the favorite, Villiam has gone faster in each start. He started the streak by notching a 5-1/2-length win on May 20 then took a half length decision in 1:55.2 on May 27. So Saturday’s win in 1:55 was not unexpected.
It wasn’t easy early for Villiam as he had to encounter Casimir Richie P (Kyle Cummings) on the outside through the opening panel. With a first split of :27.3, Villiam cruised the next two panels of :57.1 and 1:26.3. With the field bunching up around the final turn, driver Joseph Chindano Jr. pulled away from the field and used a :28.2 last quarter to secure the victory.
Owned by Anthony Evgenikos and conditioned by Chindano Jr., it was the fourth win in 10 appearances for the 6-year-old Villiam (Rock N Roll Heaven-Village Mirage). The win upped his 2023 bankroll to $37,205 and his lifetime winnings to $300,544.
Racing will resume on Wednesday afternoon with a 13-race card on tap. The New York Sire Stakes returns with a pair of $58,100 events slated for the 3-year-old colt and gelding pacers featuring 2-year-old champion American Fling. There are a trio of $20,000 Excelsior races set for the gentlemen. Also, there’s a $2,760 carryover in the Pick 5 which begins in the second race.
