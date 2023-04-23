HAMBURG — YS Lotus ($3.30) made it a clean sweep in the Jumpstart Series for horses with a Trackmaster Rating of 73 or less at Buffalo Raceway on Friday afternoon (April 21) by winning the $30,000 finale as he toppled Rearview Blue Chip by 1-1/4 lengths in 1:56.2 over the fast track.

In the previous two legs in the Jumpstart Series, YS Lotus took a 1-1/4 length victory and an 8-1/2 length romp to qualify for the finals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1