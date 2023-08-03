BATAVIA — Two divisions of New York Sire Stake 2-year-old pacing fillies convened at Batavia Downs on Wednesday to claim their share of the $110,100 in purses up for grabs and both victories were achieved by very slim margins.
The first group lined up for a purse of $54,100 with Hunting Hula (Huntsville-Hula’s Z Tam) pulling off the upset with her first lifetime win.
Delightville (Matt Kakaley) took the lead off the gate while the short field of four hit the pylons in post position order. After Delightville cut fractions of :28.4 and :58.2, Camerican (Jordan Stratton) made a first-over move from third midway up the backstretch and was loosely followed by Hunting Hula (Pat Lachance) who had trailed the whole way. As the fillies motored through the last turn, Camerican drew even with Delightville while Hunting Hula was still two lengths behind. But when the group straightened out for home, Hunting Hula came barreling down the middle of the stretch and passed the field at the wire by a nose in 1:55.3, which was a lifetime mark.
Hunting Hula ($19.00) is owned by It’s All Good Racing and is trained by Bruce Lauer. Pat Lachance and Z Tam Stable bred Hunting Hula.
The second field of five vied for $56,000 and So Well Dressed (So Surreal-Gotmyreddressontnit) was the best at the line.
So Well Dressed (Jim Morrill Jr.) took no prisoners as he seated Blue Point (Jason Bartlett) going to the quarter to maintain a lead he would never relinquish. The top two fillies broke away from the field by two lengths as So Well Dressed cut quarters of :28.2, :58.3 and 1:27.4. At three-quarters, Bronx Barista (Mark Macdonald) got in gear and made her way to third on the outside until the top of the stretch. That is where So Well Dressed saw Blue Point tip into the passing lane and flashed late speed. Blue Point was closing fast but So Well Dressed continued to dig in and got the job done by a neck in 1:55.4, which was also a new lifetime mark.
It was the third NYSS win of the year for So Well Dressed ($5.00) who is owned by Janice Connor, who also bred the winner, and Robert Lovett. Chuck Conner Jr. was the winning trainer.
Morrill had a natural hat trick in races 11, 12 and 13.
There were also four $20,000 NYSS Excelsior races on the card. The first was won by Ideal Skies (American Ideal-No Clouds Bluechip) in 1:58.3 for driver/trainer Alex Chartrand and owner United Process Control. The second went to Mighty Mackie (Courtly Choice-Linden Beauty) in 1:57 for driver Jason Bartlett, trainer Jenny Melander and owner Exceed Stable. The third was won by A Few Choice Words (Courtly Choice-Top Choice Hanover) in 1:56.3 for driver Matt Kakaley, trainer Blake Macintosh and owner Clancy Farms. And the fourth went to Drama Club (American Ideal-Real Drama) in 1:57 for driver Matt Kakaley and owner/trainer Mary Nelson.
When live racing resumes at Batavia Downs on Saturday (Aug. 5) at 6 p.m. there will be a $1,337 carryover in the Jackpot Hi-5 pentafecta in the 13th race.
