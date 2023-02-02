The Sabres fell to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night, with forward Tage Thompson suffering an upper body injury, which will lead to him missing the NHL All-Star Game. Photo: NHL.com

Sebastian Aho scored in his sixth consecutive game to begin Carolina’s three-goal first period and the Hurricanes went on to beat the host Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Stefan Noesen, Brent Burns, Derek Stepan and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a seven-game winning streak and a 10-game points streak (9-0-1). Martinook’s goal was a short-handed tally into an empty net.

FieldLevelMedia