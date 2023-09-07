ORCHARD PARK — The Bills listed just one player on their first injury report of the week, as safety Micah Hyde was limited during Thursday’s practice due to a back injury. However, after practice, Hyde made it clear that he intends to suit up and play for the Bills when they head to New Jersey for a Week 1 matchup with the New York Jets on Monday night.
“No,” said Hyde when asked if his ailment would prevent him from playing against the Jets. “Next question.”
The Bills veteran safety said that he “feels great” after being a limited participant during the team’s first two days of practice leading into its Week 1 matchup.
“Just taking it day by day,” said Hyde after practice. “But it felt great to be out there doing a little more than yesterday. Still got a few days until Monday night, so I’m good.”
Hyde was a full participant in positional drills throughout the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday.
“Just comes with old age, probably wrestling my son or something,” said Hyde regarding his injury’s origin. “Just woke up and felt a little tightness. Feeling a lot better now.”
The Bills safety is looking forward to his return to the field after a season-ending neck injury forced him out of action during a Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans.
“I’m just super excited to get back out there and give it a go,” he said. “To wake up and feel a little soreness was not ideal. But like I said, did a little more today, and I’m going to be ready for Monday night.”
The Bills take on the Jets on Monday at 8:15 p.m. at MetLife Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or locally on ABC-WKBW.