ORCHARD PARK — Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided a few critical updates during his pre-practice press conference, revealing safety Micah Hyde sustained a back injury that limited his participation during Wednesday’s session before announcing the resolution of a few positional battles.
Entering Week 1 against the New York Jets, McDermott updated preseason competitions at middle linebacker, cornerback and right guard, revealing second-year pros Terrel Bernard and Christian Benford earned starting roles at MLB and CB, respectively, while rookie O’Cyrus Torrence had won the starting RG job.
Bernard won the job over veteran Tyrel Dodson despite the 2022 third-round pick sustaining a hamstring that forced him to miss all three Bills preseason games. A ’22 sixth-round selection, Benford will start at CB opposite incumbent starter Tre’Davious White, having beat out 2020 seventh-round pick Dane Jackson. Torrence climbed to the top of the depth chart at RG, beating out ’22 starter Ryan Bates.
Bernard had competed for the job with Dodson, whose performance throughout the preseason underwhelmed, as did fellow vet A.J. Klein, who had replaced second-year pro Baylon Spector midway through training camp as the third man in the competition. The Bills released Klein and placed Spector on injured reserve before settling on their initial 53-man roster. Buffalo also signed veteran Christian Kirksey, who currently sits on the team’s practice squad.
“I think mentally, it’s locking in on the details of the defense, the communication — getting the calls out, getting the checks out to everybody,” said Bernard, who appeared in 16 games last season, accumulating 22 tackles with just 1 start — coincidentally against the Jets in Week 9. “I feel like that’s a huge part that has taken a jump since my first year. So super excited to see what happens.”
Benford jockeyed for position alongside Jackson after both players separated themselves from 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who left a bit to be desired with his training camp and preseason performance. The Villanova product enters his second consecutive season as the starter opposite White, while injuries derailed his bid to complete his first professional season as the team’s No. 2 CB, as he appeared in just nine games, starting five of them, during his rookie year. Benford feels better equipped in his second year as a Week 1 starter, having his experience from the 2022 campaign to fall back on and having completed an entire offseason program.
“It’s a different transition compared to last year,” he said. “I’m more of a developed player. More mature on and off the field.”
After beginning camp in a competition with Bates, Torrence seemingly won the job early in the preseason after faring well during losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. But McDermott waited until Wednesday to make Torrence’s position on the depth chart official.
“It was kind of out of the blue,” recalled the Bills RG of the moment McDermott informed him during an offensive line meeting that he would be the team’s Week 1 starter.
Before diving into the depth chart, McDermott provided some context regarding when Hyde’s injury occurred and the potential severity.
“I guess last couple of days or so,” said the Bills HC. “Just taking it one day at a time right now.”
Hyde was an active participant for a portion of the team’s individual work before he exited to the sideline, where Bills head athletic trainer Nate Breske met him to work on his injured back. The Bills veteran safety missed almost the entirety of the ’22 campaign after suffering a neck injury during Buffalo’s Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans.