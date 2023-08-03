CALEDONIA — It’s official.
Less than a month after the Daily News reported the Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen football program was considering a move, the administrations of both schools reached an agreement that will transition the varsity program from the 11-man game to the 8-man game for the 2023 fall season.
Citing low participation at the varsity level, the Raiders will now focus their efforts on continuing to build all levels within their program in order to ensure a more prosperous future moving forward.
“After a thorough review of the number of Cal-Mum and Byron-Bergen students who have signed up and participated in football the past three months, we have made the decision to play 8-man football at the varsity level,” read a statement sent to families of football players from each district.
The letter, signed by Cal-Mum athletic director Mike Reed, explained the districts’ reasoning for the move, which boiled down to a low number of athletes eligible to compete at the varsity level. Within it, Reed wrote that, to begin an 11-man football game in New York State, each team must have 16 or more players dressed on the day of each game. The trouble is, as it stands today, C-M/B-B has just 14 junior and senior athletes committed to play varsity football this fall. Although the program considered fulfilling open roster spots with sophomores, in the end, those tasked with making the final decision felt expediting their younger athletes’ progression wouldn’t best serve the individual athletes or the program as a whole.
“Not only could we impede player development, we also felt that numbers would still not be high enough to guarantee an 11-man football team that is strong enough in numbers to make it through the season without dropping below the 16 player threshold,” wrote Reed of the possibility of pulling up sophomores to the varsity team. “Falling below the threshold of 16 eligible players means that we would have to forfeit games.”
The program plans to continue participating in 11-man football at the JV and modified levels.
“The plan for August is to give freshmen and sophomores with junior varsity experience who wish to try out for varsity 8-man an opportunity to do so,” read the letter. “The coaching staff will evaluate players and create the best CMBB 8-man varsity football team. We will maintain 11-man football at the junior varsity level and modified B level as long as our registrations for those levels stays strong, which we predict.”
The news of C-M/B-B’s merger prior to the start of the 2015 season came as a shock to many, as the Cal-Mum football program had been one of the more dominant programs in Section V for many years before it joined forces with another district. Now, having to drop to the 8-man level, the 15-time sectional champion Raiders’ loyal supporters will be thrown for another loop.
“We wish to thank the students who are members of the Raider football program and their families for their patience and dedication,” wrote Reed. “This was not a decision that we took lightly. We examined several alternatives and had numerous discussions to plan a course of action that will allow our student-athletes the opportunity to play football, grow as a player and a person, and have a memorable high school experience.”
Practices begin Monday, Aug. 21.