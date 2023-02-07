A long-awaited update on the health of Bills and Sabres co-owner and president Kim Pegula was provided by her daughter, Jessica, on Tuesday via an essay posted to the Players’ Tribune titled I Want to Talk to You About My Mom. Within the essay, Jessica provided details surrounding Kim’s medical status, including details of a cardiac arrest, which had remained confidential since she was reportedly treated for a reported medical issue in mid-June.
“In June 2022, I had just flown back to Florida from the French Open. I made the quarterfinals in singles and the finals in doubles. It was an amazing two weeks full of a lot of positives, including cracking the Top 10 in the world,” wrote Jessica, ranked No. 4 in the latest World Tennis Association rankings. “A few days after I got home, I got a call around midnight (on my mom’s birthday) from my sister Kelly who was staying at my parents’ house. Something was wrong with our mom, and she was headed to the hospital in an ambulance. My mom was asleep when my dad woke up to her going into cardiac arrest and she was unresponsive for quite a while. My sister gave her CPR until the ambulance arrived. She saved her life. Even though she doesn’t like to take credit for this terrible situation, she absolutely saved her life, followed by the critical job performed by the paramedics who arrived and were able to restore a heartbeat.”