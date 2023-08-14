BATAVIA — Buffalo Bills legends accompanied various national celebrities at Terry Hills Golf Course and Banquet Facility on Monday, where the annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic was hosted for its 36th year.
Kelly was joined by fellow Bills Hall of Famers Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas and many other big names, such as ESPN’s Chris Berman and World Series Champion Johnny Damon, who journeyed to Batavia for the 36th edition of Kelly’s golf tournament. The event’s fantastic run has helped raise over $7 million for local charities, including the Kelly for Kids Foundation and Hunter’s Hope. In addition to contributing to various charitable organizations, the tournament also provides excellent entertainment for hundreds of golfers in Batavia, with live music played on the course, plenty of food and drinks to go around, and prizes presented at the post-tournament banquet.
“This is so awesome,” said Kelly to the 250 participants waiting to head out on their golf carts. “I thank God that I’m able to do this, and I see what it does. And a long story short, for all of the golfers out there, I don’t know if all of you realize what all the money goes to, but we do a luncheon, and we give away to 35 to 40 charities right here in Western New York.
“Every single year I do this, and I hear what (the charities) say, it makes me understand why God put me in this situation to be able to make a difference for others. And it’s just not me, and Tricia and Ashley and Dennis help me run it. But it’s you all that come here each and every year and contribute money.”
Along with the tournament’s charitable impact, Kelly asserted his desire that the event be known for the great fun and entertainment it provides its hundreds of attendees every year. At the same time, while Kelly emphasized the tournament is meant to be enjoyed, he also reminded golfers it is also intended to produce a competitive environment for the many groups that donate money for a spot in each year’s event.
“This is a serious Caddyshack,” Kelly described, reminding the golfers to enjoy the round but to be upstanding competitors to honor the legacy of the longstanding tournament. “It’s to have fun, but the prizes we give and the awards we get, I just want everyone to be honest with their scores and hand them in and have fun and enjoy themselves.
“No mulligans,” added Kelly.
Thomas joined a group of reporters near the clubhouse before the golfers hit the course, explaining why many participating in the event have returned to Batavia nearly every summer since the tournament was established.
“I love this little town,” said Thomas, who added, along with his work at Batavia Downs, he also finds himself venturing to Batavia for golf outings a few times every year. “I’ve got to know a number of people just being a part of Batavia Downs that have helped me, that I’ve seen over the years at Bills games, at Sabres games, and I love (it here).
“It’s a small town, kind of like I grew up in. The people are nice. You know, it’s just away from Buffalo. You know how Buffalo is. And the people here are great and awesome.”
Thomas was complimentary of the staff at Terry Hills, which he believes plays a significant factor in drawing so many golfers year after year.
“Same people every single year,” said Thomas. “I go in the gift shop every year and usually buy something out of there, and it’s always great. The volunteers are really the ones who put this thing together.”
Thomas specifically mentioned Jim Kelly’s spokeswoman, Tricia Cavalier, as a key component to the event’s flawless operation dating back three decades.
“Without Tricia, Jim probably wouldn’t be here. We would’ve stopped this probably 15 years ago,” said the Bills Hall of Fame running back. “But she does an awesome job of getting all the athletes here.”
Thomas estimated, of the tournament’s 36 years in existence, he had made it to about 30, pointing to the great camaraderie developed between him and his teammates during the Bills’ run to four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s as a reason why many of them consistently return for the reunion of sorts. The Hall of Fame RB added that when Kelly’s time running the tournament is finished, he hopes the next generation can pick up where the legendary quarterback leaves off.
“I don’t know if Josh (Allen) is doing that right now, but it’s taken care of by Jim Kelly,” said Thomas. “And hopefully, whenever this is done, somebody can keep doing what he’s done over the last 30, 40 years.”