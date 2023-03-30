Cole, Judge lead Yankees to Opening Day win

TNS Photo New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge hits a home run in his first at-bat of 2023 in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day on Thursday in the Bronx.

NEW YORK — In his first spring training interview, Aaron Judge didn’t rule out hitting 60 homers again: “You never know,” the Yankees captain said on Feb. 20. Two pitches into his first at-bat in 2023, it was one down and 59 to go.

Who knows? Maybe Judge will blow past 62, the new American League record.

