HAMBURG — A start off the pylons was the right answer for Just Plain Loco ($3.40) as he never looked back in cruising to an easy 2-1/4 length victory over Villiam in Buffalo Raceway’s $15,500 Open Pace on Saturday night. Just Plain Loco led every step of the mile in going a seasonal best of 1:56.0.
Drawing the rail in the six horse event, Just Plain Loco wasted no time in getting the top for driver David McNeight III. With fractions of :28.2, :58,0 and 1:27.0 over the fast track, Just Plain Loco wasn’t about to let anyone challenge him down the lane.
He tossed up a :27.2 final panel which dashed the hopes of the other five rivals. Villiam (Joseph Chindano Jr.), who came into the event on a three-race win streak, took the place position while Sporty Deal (Jim Morrill Jr.) was third.
Co-owned by Paul Lang and Mark Toth, the 7-year-old Just Plain Loco (Well Said-Symphony In Motion) is trained by Jennifer Giuliani. The victory was his fifth in 11 tries on the campaign and moved his seasonal bankroll to $44,473 and $450,918 lifetime.
JM’s Delight has made five different stops along the East Coast since the beginning of May but maybe he’s now found a ‘stable’ environment at Buffalo Raceway after winning the $13,500 pace. He held off a furious late rally from American Trademark in 1:56.0.
In his past six starts, JM’s Delight ($3.00) has made appearances at Yonkers, Tioga, Plainridge and Buffalo Raceway. Last week, he finished a solid fourth in Buffalo’s Open Pace so a slight drop in class was appropriate this time around.
At the start, American Trademark (Chindano Jr.) took early lead but once the field straightened up down the backstretch, JM’s Delight (Morrill Jr.) wanted nothing to do with the pocket trip and zoomed to the top, going :29.3 to the first pole.
From there, JM’s Delight posted splits of :59.0 and 1:28.1 and was prepared for the battle down the stretch. American Trademark made a strong bid down the passing lane but JM’s Delight, thanks to a :27.4 last quarter, was able to hold on for a diminishing neck victory. One Off Delight A (Kevin Cummings) was third.
Owned by Gregory Merton and conditioned by Shawn McDonough, it was the third win in 13 starts for the 7-year-old JM’s Delight (Bettor’s Delight-Dreaming Alina). The decision moved his seasonal earnings to $33,456 and $247,438 lifetime.
Racing will resume on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. with a 10-race card scheduled.
For more information including the latest news, upcoming promotions, entries, results and race replays, go to www.buffaloraceway.com