Defense overview: Justin Barron says to expect ‘some stuff that you haven’t really seen’ from Syracuse
SYRACUSE — Syracuse football’s defense is in a bit of a limbo this spring.
While it returns a hefty number of depth chart players from the end of 2022, several of those players — particularly at the linebacker position — are out for spring ball.
“It’s good to have your starters returning, but it’s even better to have the starters out there,” SU coach Dino Babers said Tuesday.
Babers said he does not believe any of the injured players will make a return this spring, but that they are expected to be on-field again by fall camp.
Here’s what Babers and some players said about each defensive position group as the end of the spring season nears.
Defensive line
Syracuse’s defensive line completely revamped its narrative in the past year.
Now the position group with some of the most depth and experience on either side of the ball, there’s confidence in the group this spring. The last thing they’re working on getting down, redshirt sophomore Jatius Geer said, is the playbook under new defensive coordinator Rocky Long.
The number of veterans also helps with the development of younger players, some of whom were forced into action periodically last year as the team battled a slew of injuries.
“I see a lot of the young guys growing up physically, so that’s a good thing,” Okechukwu said.
Who’s in the room: Caleb Okechukwu, Kevon Darton, Jatius Geer, David Omopariola, Chase Simmons, Braylen Ingraham, Denis Jacquez Jr., Terry Lockett, Kevin Jobity Jr., Francois Nolton Jr., Elijah Wright, Belizaire Bassette, Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff
Linebackers
The linebackers are in a tricky spot this spring as the majority of the team’s returners are sidelined with injuries for the foreseeable future.
Leon Lowery is one of the few who saw game action last year participating in practice.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys, so we still got a lot of stuff to work on,” Lowery said. “But they coming to practice every day. Learning the playbook. Little things. We getting there. That’s all I can say right now. But we getting there.”
Babers likened the situation with the linebackers to that of the quarterbacks.
“Those guys are getting all those reps, reps that they would not be getting if those other guys were out here, and it’s good to see their growth,” Babers said. “They have made a lot of growth back there.”
Who’s in the room: Marlowe Wax (IR), Derek McDonald (IR), Stefon Thompson (IR), Anwar Sparrow (IR), Leon Lowery, Austin Roon, Kadin Bailey, Mekhi Mason, Yosuke Sugano, Ryan Dolan
Cornerbacks
Syracuse lost both its starting cornerbacks last year before the season officially ended: Garrett Williams went down with ACL tear in October, and Duce Chestnut hit the transfer portal before the bowl game.
While their replacements got some experience filling in after Williams’ injury, the cornerbacks have maybe the steepest learning curve among defensive position groups.
It’s helped that their new coach Travis Fisher has extensive experience both coaching and playing the position.
“Coach Fish, our new coach, he has a lot of experience, he played nine years in the league, so getting to pick his brain and see how he sees the game and things he believes I can work on, that’s really big,” Isaiah Johnson said.
Who’s in the room: Jeremiah Wilson, Isaiah Johnson, Cornell Perry, Quan Peterson, Gregory Delaine, Cam Reirden, Clay Masters
Safeties
Similar to the defensive line, the safeties are a group that has really been able to work on its chemistry this season with a healthy amount of returning personnel (though not as much as the D-line).
Justin Barron, who looks to be a leader and playmaker within the group this year, said he feels they’re learning how to play as a cohesive unit, understanding what each player should be doing on each play, more and more.
That understanding will allow for SU’s safeties to be more creative in their gameplay.
“You guys are gonna see some stuff that you haven’t really seen from us before, so I’m excited about that,” Barron said.
Who’s in the room: Justin Barron, Alijah Clark, Jason Simmons Jr., Jaeden Gould, Aman Greenwood, Jayden Bellamy, Malcolm Folk, Tommy Porter