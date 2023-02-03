In the pace, All About Lynx (Christian Meyers) followed Feelin American (Lee Morris) from the start until the seven-eighths pole where he tipped and brushed to the wire as a one-half length victor in 1:57.1. Photo credit: Aurora Wzientek

BATAVIA — Kevin Cummings, who was Batavia Downs’ leading driver of 2022, moved back into first place for dash victories in 2023 after winning six of the 11 races programmed on Thursday afternoon (Feb.2) including winning five in a row from race three to race seven.

Cummings won with Outkast Blue Chip (1:59.1, $6.50), Finkle Is Einhorn (2:00.3, $4.90), Explosive Leggs (2:03, $4.90), JK Lady Star (1:58.4, $5.80), American Delight N (1:58.3, $3.60) and Coco Hall (2:00.4, $2.80).

