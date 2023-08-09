EVERETT, WA — While at Livonia High School, Reid VanScoter was no stranger to success.
A three-sport athlete for the Bulldogs, VanScoter excelled on the football field and the basketball court, but it was the baseball diamond where he was the most dominant.
A hard-throwing lefty with nasty breaking pitches, VanScoter turned in one of the most prolific and impressive careers on the mound in Section V in recent memory. The 2017 Livonia graduate would eventually parlay that into a strong Division I collegiate career and now he has continued on that path to stardom at the professional level.
“I would say midway through high school I realized it was a real possibility to play Division I baseball,” Van Scoter said. “At the time I was developing and I knew that, eventually, I was going to have to leave the other two sports behind. I love basketball and football pretty close to as much as baseball but baseball has always been my passion. It’s really been everything that I’ve ever worked for. I realized that I wanted to make my dream become a reality.
“It was tough,” Van Scoter added. “I knew a lot of college coaches like three-sport athletes because it makes you more athletic and more diverse. They all help with baseball. And they didn’t really cross paths too much (in high school). I got to do my baseball workouts I the winter around basketball and I got to do summer ball, which would happen before football started. So it all worked out really well.”
In the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, VanScoter was taken in the fifth round by the Seattle Mariners with the 156th overall pick out of Coastal Carolina and in his first Minor League Baseball season this summer, he has already begun to turn heads and show that he will be someone to keep an eye on for years to come.
And he will never forget that day when he got the call (text, actually).
“I remember it vividly,” VanScoter said. “It was July, it was day two of the draft. My mom actually threw me a draft party and a bunch of people came over that day, but I didn’t know if I was going to be drafted that day. Brody’s (Metcalf) mom actually cut my hair that morning and then I went to the park and went on a prayer walk for a while and just truly wanted to connect with God and Jesus and be as close to them as I could for my big moment, if it were to happen. So if it didn’t happen I wouldn’t have any regrets.
“I got back and less than a half-hour later I got a text from my agent to watch the next few Mariners’ picks because they had been talking to people about me,” VanScoter said. “It was like the third round. If I thought I was going Top 10 (rounds), I figured it would be 8-10, realistically. But it was a big business thing that I really didn’t understand. But about 10 minutes later I got a text from my agent saying I was locked in for the next pick for the Mariners. So I had to look it up, I had no idea what it was, and it was 156. I told everyone there. And then when we saw it come on TV my heart dropped. It was the craziest feeling, really. The hardest part of my dream had really happened. It was one of the most special moments of my life and I’m really glad I was able to share it with a bunch of people that I love.”
Pitching for the Everett Aqua Sox in the State of Washington this season, the High-A affiliate of the Mariners and a member of the Northwest League, it took VanScoter just two outings to pick up his first professional victory.
After four innings of two-hit ball in his first game at Hillsboro — when he failed to allow an earned run and struck out six — on April 11, VanScoter came right back five days later and grabbed his first win against the same Hops team. That night he allowed two runs on three hits, while he didn’t walk a batter and fanned three in 9-2 Aqua Sox win.
Since then he has been outstanding.
Last Friday night he went six innings and scattered seven hits, while he struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter in a win over Spokane. For the season, that raised his record to 9-4 with a solid 3.22 ERA in 20 games started (as of Tuesday, Aug. 8). VanScoter has one complete game, while in 111 2/3 innings pitched he has allowed just 107 hits and walked just 30, while he has struck out 115.
Meanwhile, teams are hitting less than .250 against him, while in his last four starts he has surrendered just a total of two earned runs.
“It’s been a great time,” VanScoter said. “I’ve made so many friends up here, so many great relationships I’m building with people. It’s been a blast. You just go day-by-day, that’s all you can really do. (Tuesday) is our 103rd game already and we have 29 more after today, that’s just the regular season. It’s a lot different than college because we play every Tuesday through Sunday and it’s really just about staying healthy. Every day I get in the training room, I do everything I can, I try to keep my mind healthy. That’s the most important thing, staying mentally healthy. And then going from there. It’s really a level of confidence that I’ve never had before. Now I know what I’m capable of and why wait to do that, no matter who you pitch against.”
As a senior at Livonia, VanScoter put together the best season in program history as he helped lead the Bulldogs to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B Championship in 2017. That season VanScoter went 11-0 in his 12 starts for Livonia, while he tossed an impressive 21-strikeout no-hitter to capture the Section V title.
For his career at Livonia, VanScoter finished an outstanding 31-1 with a sparkling 0.40 ERA, while he struck out 396 batters in just over 200 innings of work.
“I knew it was possible after we went to states my freshman year,” VanScoter said of the state title. “We were led by Zach Kolodziejski and after he graduated we needed a new guy to step up and be the guy. It was fun. Just playing with the same guys all three and four years, really, and to come out on top in our last game was the best part. It really meant the world to all of us.”
Prior to Coastal Carolina, VanScoter began his collegiate career at Binghamton University.
During his freshman season he appeared in 14 games and went 0-1 with one save. In his 30 innings pitched he allowed 32 hits and walked seven, while he struck out 24. He had five scoreless outings during that season, while he allowed just six extra-base hits, with no home runs, and finished with an ERA of 4.50.
As a sophomore at Binghamton, VanScoter would appear in just one game before suffering a season-ending injury, which resulted in a medical redshirt and his ensuing transfer to Coastal Carolina.
“I liked Binghamton a lot, there is nothing wrong with the program,” VanScoter said. “But after I tore my UCL I just really wanted a fresh start, mentally and physically. I wanted new faces, so I tore my UCL in my first start of my sophomore year, my first official collegiate start, opening weekend, I was like ‘dang, I don’t know what I’m going to do from here on out.’ So I realized that I wanted to go somewhere else. Coastal welcomed me and I had to start from the bottom.”
While the 2020 season would eventually be cancelled early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VanScoter had planned to sit out that campaign as he recovered from the offseason surgery.
As a redshirt junior for the Chanticleers in 2021, VanScoter began to bounce back and put opposing teams on notice in the Sun Belt Conference.
That season he worked himself back with 12 appearances, as he went 2-1 with an ERA of 4.60 in 31 1/3 innings pitched. He would pick up his first collegiate victory on March 13 when he came out of the bullpen in a combined shutout of Florida International. In that game he went five innings and allowed just one hit.
But his first season in South Carolina was a little different, to say the least.
“I didn’t live with anyone on the team, I lived with one of our team managers and this girl on the beach volleyball team,” VanScoter said. “It was weird. It was tough because that year I didn’t live with anyone on the team but I was also hurt, so it was just an awkward year, I guess. But, honestly, working from the ground up is always what I’ve done, from when I was a freshman on varsity (at Livonia). Starting from the bottom is OK because when you make it it’s even better. The big thing with me was keeping my head down. And I found faith in God, which is what really changed me for the better forever. That really helped me stick to myself and do what I know I can do in order to get to where I wanted to be.”
The 2022 season was when everything really began to come all together.
VanScoter finished that year 9-4 with an ERA of 3.65, working 88 2/3 innings over his 16 starts for Coastal Carolina. His nine wins were tops in the Sun Belt Conference and ranked in the Top 25 nationally, while his ERA was good for sixth in the conference. Overall, he ranked fourth in the Sun Belt in innings pitched, seventh in strikeouts with 85 and finished conference play at 7-1 with an ERA of 2.91.
In Sun Belt play as a senior he struck out 56 and walked just 14 over 58 2/3 innings pitched, while he held opponents to an average of just .228.
For his efforts, VanScoter was named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year, he earned an All-Sun Belt Conference First Team selection, he was named to the 2022 Collegiate Baseball All-American Second Team and he earned a spot on the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region First Team “After my senior year, going into my fifth year, I knew that I wasn’t going to be able to sign for a lot of money if I went to the draft,” VanScoter said. “My agent told me that, as one of the older guys in the draft, there’s no way to get a lot of money, no matter what you do. He said don’t worry about, put your head down and play the best you can and whatever happens, happens. And that’s what I did. Going into that year I had a new-found confidence after how hard I worked in the offseason. Going through that season was great. I had a core group of friends and everything was really working out for us.”
He finished his career at Coastal Carolina with an 11-5 record and an ERA of 3.90 in 28 games, with 20 starts. He pitched 120 innings for the Chanticleers and surrendered 122 hits, while he walked 31 and struck out 109.
He was Coastal Carolina’s first ever Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year, while his career average of 2.33 walks per nine innings ranks fourth all-time in the program’s record books.
“There’s good players everywhere in baseball, it’s just a little bit deeper down in the Sun Belt,” VanScoter said. “And we played our ACC schools but I knew I could play at any level, I just had to prove it to myself. And once I did that I realized that the sky’s the limit.”
VanScoter graduated from Coastal Carolina in May of 2022 with a Bachelor’s Degree in communications.