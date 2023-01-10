High-scoring matchup possible for Kings, Sabres

The Sabres fell to the Kraken at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night. File photo: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

BUFFALO — Justin Schultz, Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 4-3 win over the host Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves for the Kraken, who won their sixth straight game.

FieldLevelMedia