Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres

Dec 29, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) celeb rates his third goal of the game against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen Power and Zemgus Girgensons each had two assists for the Sabres, who were playing for the first time since Dec. 19, after the recent excessive snowfall in western New York postponed two games. Amid a 7-1-1 stretch, Buffalo has outscored its opponents 24-9 in the last five contests.

FieldLevelMedia