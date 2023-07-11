The Le Roy Little League 12U All-Star team saw little resistance en route to claimining the 2023 District II title, outscoring its opponents 56-7 through six games of tournament play, including a 8-0 romp over Allegany on Friday night.
Le Roy used two pitchers to combine for the shutout in the title game, with Matthew McCulley hurling five strong innings, striking out 12 batters, while Michael Warner came in to close things down in the sixth inning. The two pitchers allowed a combined three hits during the championship win.
The Le Roy offense was fueled by Sammy Bogue, Drew Beachel, Dalton Luke and Eddie Lathan, all of whom recorded multi-hit games.
Next up for Le Roy will be the sectional tournament, which features champions from District I, II, II and IV, with the winner advancing to the state tourney.