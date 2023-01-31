LE ROY — The question-and-answer started Monday night, but district executives want to gather opinions from Le Roy families for the next couple of weeks on whether the Oatkan Knights should continue running their own football program or pursue a possible merger with Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen.

Le Roy Superintendent Merritt Holly said he wanted to provide student-athletes and parents with the data needed to provide the district with their informed opinions on a merger. Holly said Google forms would be shared with student-athletes and parents after tonight’s information session at the Wolcott Street School auditorium. Those students and parents will have to submit those forms by Feb. 13. The forms will request an email address, parent/student name, grade level-and to provide feedback on the potential merger.

