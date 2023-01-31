LE ROY — The question-and-answer started Monday night, but district executives want to gather opinions from Le Roy families for the next couple of weeks on whether the Oatkan Knights should continue running their own football program or pursue a possible merger with Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen.
Le Roy Superintendent Merritt Holly said he wanted to provide student-athletes and parents with the data needed to provide the district with their informed opinions on a merger. Holly said Google forms would be shared with student-athletes and parents after tonight’s information session at the Wolcott Street School auditorium. Those students and parents will have to submit those forms by Feb. 13. The forms will request an email address, parent/student name, grade level-and to provide feedback on the potential merger.
“That gives you two full weeks to provide feedback,” he said. “This document will guide the decision-making process. The board will have this,” he said. So, Holly said, would he and Athletic Director Matt Davis, who will also have access to the forms to review the feedback.
Many outspoken residents on social media have expressed the belief that the Le Roy Board of Education has already made a decision on a potential merger. But no decision on a merger has been made, Holly told the audience during Monday’s session.
“It’s a conversation. All of you are here because you care about Le Roy football,” Holly said. “You come in with your opinion on what’s best for your child.”
The final roster numbers for Le Roy football on three levels in 2022 were 28 eligible to play for varsity football, 23 for junior varsity and 24 for modified. For the fall of 2023, the projections for Le Roy are 25 varsity players, 24 for JV and 28 for modified.
Per information provided by the Le Roy school district, within the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), the BEDS numbers for Class C schools sit from 261-384. Le Roy’s BEDS number currently sits at 269, with the largest Section V Class C program being Livonia, which is equipped with a BEDS umber of 381.
BEDS numbers are based on the average enrollment in each district’s ninth and 10th grade classes. For merged football teams within NYSPHSAA, the BEDS number is composed of the higher BEDS number of the schools involved in the merger and a percentage of the other member schools. For Class D programs involved in a merger, that number sits at 30% of a school’s BEDS number.
Byron-Bergen’s BEDS number presently sits at 183 and 30% of that figure would be 55. Cal-Mum’s BEDS number presently sits at 177 and 30% of that figure would be 53. A potentially merged team between the three schools would have a BEDS number of 377, which would place the potentially merged team’s enrollment near the top of Class C for the 2023 fall season, rather than where Le Roy presently sits, at the bottom.
“Looking at sheer numbers, right now, we’re OK. We’re OK,” Holly said. “We can run three levels. But is continuing as is good enough? That’s the conversation we have to have. The $10 million question is this, from Le Roy’s standpoint, is that our numbers at all three levels are enough to function as is. But when you look at where mergers and where football’s going at (Class) Cs and Ds, the question will be, ‘If we don’t do that, where does that leave the program down the road as everyone else has potentially found geographic partners in order to work with.’ The last thing we want to do is be looking at down the road and say, ‘We don’t have anybody to merge with when we have an opportunity that’s in front of us right now.’”
Beyond the 2023 season, it’s likely that guidelines regarding merged programs throoughout the NYSPHSAA will be adusted, which would almost surely lead to a potentially merged team between Le Roy, Cal-Mum and Byron-Bergen being elevated to Class B. However, it remains to be seen how guidelines will be adjusted beyond the ‘23 campaign.
Under a potential merger, the recommendation from the Le Roy school district would be to split home games with Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen and Le Roy and alternate practices at Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen and Le Roy on a weekly basis, while waiting to establish a team name, logo and team colors. Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen currently plays all of its games and hosts its practices at C-M High School.
Le Roy, Cal-Mum and Byron-Bergen would split operating costs for football under the potential merger. The three athletic directors would oversee a coaching search for all levels. The student-athletes from each district would be required to ride school transportation to practice, while parents would have the option to pick players up from practice.
More to come on this developing situation.
