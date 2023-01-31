LE ROY — Families and students in the Le Roy Central School District have until Feb. 13 to provide the district with feedback regarding a potential high school football merger between the Oatkand Knights and Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen.
At Monday’s informational meeting inside the Wolcott Street School auditorium, Le Roy Superintendent Merritt Holly said he wanted to provide student-athletes and parents with the data needed to provide the district with their informed opinions on a merger. Holly said Google forms would be shared with student-athletes and parents after Monday’s meeting. The forms will require an email address, parent/student name, grade level and to provide feedback on the potential merger.
“That gives you two full weeks to provide feedback,” he said. “This document will guide the decision-making process. The board will have this,” he said. So, Holly said, would he and Athletic Director Matt Davis, who will also have access to the forms to review the feedback.”
The timeline Holly presented on Monday calls for a decision to be made by the Le Roy Board of Education at the board’s Feb. 28 meeting and, if a merger is indeed agreed upon at that meeting, the hiring of coaches by the end of March.
Many outspoken residents on social media have expressed the belief that the Le Roy Board of Education has already made a decision on a potential merger. But no decision on a merger has been made, Holly told the audience during Monday’s session.
“It’s a conversation. All of you are here because you care about Le Roy football,” Holly said. “You come in with your opinion on what’s best for your child.”
Holly presented final roster numbers for Le Roy football on three levels in 2022. The presentation noted 28 for varsity, but that two of them were dual-sport athletes and there were some injuries which probably brought the number down to 26, Holly said. There were 23 for junior varsity and 24 for modified. For the fall of 2023, the projections for Le Roy are 25 varsity players, 24 for JV and 28 for modified.
Per information provided by the Le Roy school district, within the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), the BEDS numbers for Class C schools sit from 261-384. Le Roy’s BEDS number currently sits at 269, with the largest Section V Class C program being Livonia, which is equipped with a BEDS umber of 381.
BEDS numbers are based on the average enrollment in each district’s ninth and 10th grade classes. For merged football teams within NYSPHSAA, the BEDS number is composed of the higher BEDS number of the schools involved in the merger and a percentage of the other member schools. For Class D programs involved in a merger, that number sits at 30% of a school’s BEDS number.
Byron-Bergen’s BEDS number presently sits at 183 and 30% of that figure would be 55. Cal-Mum’s BEDS number presently sits at 177 and 30% of that figure would be 53. A potentially merged team between the three schools would have a BEDS number of 377, which would place the potentially merged team’s enrollment near the top of Class C for the 2023 fall season, rather than where Le Roy presently sits, at the bottom.
“Looking at sheer numbers, right now, we’re OK. We’re OK,” Holly said. “We can run three levels. But is continuing as is good enough? That’s the conversation we have to have. The $10 million question is this, from Le Roy’s standpoint, is that our numbers at all three levels are enough to function as is. But when you look at where mergers and where football’s going at (Class) Cs and Ds, the question will be, ‘If we don’t do that, where does that leave the program down the road as everyone else has potentially found geographic partners in order to work with.’ The last thing we want to do is be looking at down the road and say, ‘We don’t have anybody to merge with when we have an opportunity that’s in front of us right now.’”
Beyond the 2023 season, it’s likely that guidelines regarding merged programs throoughout the NYSPHSAA will be adjusted, which would almost surely lead to a potentially merged team between Le Roy, Cal-Mum and Byron-Bergen being elevated to Class B. However, it remains to be seen how guidelines will be adjusted beyond the ‘23 campaign.
Under a potential merger, the recommendation from the Le Roy school district would be to split home games with Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen and Le Roy and alternate practices at Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen and Le Roy on a weekly basis, while waiting to establish a team name, logo and team colors. Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen currently plays all of its games and hosts its practices at C-M High School.
Le Roy, Cal-Mum and Byron-Bergen would split operating costs for football under the potential merger. The three district’s athletic directors would oversee a coaching search for all levels. The student-athletes from each district would be required to ride school transportation to practice, while parents would have the option to pick players up from practice.
One man who attended Monday’s meeting asked whether the Google forms that will be sent out in order to collect feedback would be available to people who aren’t parents and taxpayers. Holley said he wants to get the forms out to families first.
“I had a conversation with the board. Here’s my thinking on that, too. Until I get a better understanding of where the financial impact is on that, I want to hear from those that are living inside of (this situation) right now to give them a chance,” said the LR Supertintendent.
April Crissy, a Le Roy resident, asked whether the coaches who were at the meeting could come up and talk about the proposal.
“They’re part of it. They’re a huge part of it,” she said. “I don’t really know the coaches personally, but they’re in it. They’re really in it. They could lose these kids that they’ve been coaching since seventh grade to another coach. I just don’t understand why they don’t come up and tell us their opinions. I would like to know their thoughts.”
Holly said he didn’t want to speak for coaches.
“I think it’s unfair to put them up here. My job is to try and protect as much as I can in this process ... leaving people out who might get run over from someone who has a strong opinion on where it is,” he said. “I just want to speak for, ‘Here’s where the district is right now of what we’re presenting.’ I know that they’ve (coaches) had an opportunity to let me know. I’ll continue to get their feedback on it.”
After the meeting, Crissy said she has three kids in the district, including one in youth football for a couple of years.
“I just feel like our numbers are fine right now. I feel like we are not even close to being at that stage where we need to merge,” she said. “If it’s not pressed for right now, why are we doing it now? If we’re trying to help Cal-Mum out, I understand helping another school, but it’s not the right time for Le Roy to be doing this, so I just feel like we need to wait.”
Another Le Roy native, Molly Iten, said after the meeting that it was good to get the information and have an understanding of the numbers game that Le Roy is dealing with. “But it’s Le Roy football and in the end, I’m curious to see what other people feel and how this will all pan out with the Google Docs and opinions from families and students,” said Iten. “It sounds like we’ll have an answer to this by the end of the month. We’ll see what happens.”
There’s a lot of Le Roy pride and a lot of Cal-Mum pride as well, Iten said.
“I’m not sure where all that will go, if we can come together ... We’d have to. We wouldn’t have a choice to. If we’re going to play a merged team, that’s how it would have to be,” she said.
Iten said she has two sons in the district, one of whom plays football.
Holly discussed the rationale for considering a football program merger, considering factors such as safety — eighth-graders and sophomores not having to play to fill up rosters at the JV and varsity levels, for example.
“We haven’t had a lot of this. We’ve had some. We could take a look at filling rosters. We haven’t had a ton of kids test up in eighth grade. We’ve had some sophomores up to potentially fill some spots and needs — not too many as some other rural schools.”
Holly noted another goal of a potential merger would be to provide the football program with the opportunity to put the best athletes on the field with adequate support surrounding them.
“The argument again on that though, too, is that, imagine having a situation where we could have some balance and students could actually get a break and rest from playing on both sides of the ball, and have an opportunity to practice, play, maybe take less snaps (to save) wear and tear on the body,” he said. “You can see where that goes in that conversation. This comes from our coaches, in conversation with them.”
Holly said it’s not about trying to combine to win games.
“We have been competitive and we will stay competitive if we stay as Le Roy,” he said. Over the past three seasons, Le Roy has advanced to two sectional semifinals and one sectional final.
“The last thing that this is doing is not creating a merged superpower,” added Holly. “That’s ‘80s,’90s, early 2000s talk. What it’s talking about...is long-term stability in the sport of football.”
Holly said he, the Board of Education and Athletic Director Matt Davis will also have access to the forms to review the feedback as they move forward toward a resulotion.
“The rationale for this is so that you have a form where you feel comfortable without having to worry about someone else’s opinion, thoughts. As this goes forward, this document will guide the decision-making process,” Holly said. “Be specific for where your concerns are falling in. That means, for negative parts of where you feel tonight is or where positive feedback will come in, or if you’re unsure.”
Holly said he was not looking for feedback Monday night from parents and students, but through Feb. 13 via the Google document.
More to come on this developing situation.