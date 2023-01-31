LE ROY — Families and students in the Le Roy Central School District have until Feb. 13 to provide the district with feedback regarding a potential high school football merger between the Oatkand Knights and Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen.

At Monday’s informational meeting inside the Wolcott Street School auditorium, Le Roy Superintendent Merritt Holly said he wanted to provide student-athletes and parents with the data needed to provide the district with their informed opinions on a merger. Holly said Google forms would be shared with student-athletes and parents after Monday’s meeting. The forms will require an email address, parent/student name, grade level and to provide feedback on the potential merger.

