LE ROY — The Le Roy Central School District is excited to announce it has formed a new partnership with Genesee Valley BOCES to bring on a certified strength and conditioning staff that will be creating a strength and conditioning program for all our students grades 7-12.
The program is specifically designed to build athletes into the strongest and fastest version of themselves. This targeted performance program concentrates on a scientifically specialized type of training that will increase an athlete’s strength, speed, explosiveness, quickness, acceleration, and vertical jump. Training will be provided for both off-season and in-season sessions along with being implemented into sport specific practice times throughout the year.
The strength and conditioning staff will also be partnering with our long time Certified Athletic Trainer, Amanda Sheflin. This newly established partnership will certainly bring a competitive advantage to our student-athletes’ ability to gain strength, recover faster, minimize sport related injuries and improve overall health and wellness.
This summer programming will start on Monday, July 10 and run through Friday, Aug. 25. All training sessions will take place at the Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School fitness center.
The Le Roy athletics coaching staff encourages all modified, JV, and varsity athletes to take advantage of this excellent FREE opportunity to enhance their overall strength, fitness, and performance this summer. If you have any questions regarding this new program, please contact the Le Roy High School Athletic Office.