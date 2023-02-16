BATAVIA — More than 30 NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and NLL greats, along with stars of the big screen and the ring, are scheduled to appear Feb. 25-26 at the Legends & Stars event at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, 8315 Park Road, Batavia.

Scheduled to appear on Saturday, Feb. 25 are the following:

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1