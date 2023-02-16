BATAVIA — More than 30 NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and NLL greats, along with stars of the big screen and the ring, are scheduled to appear Feb. 25-26 at the Legends & Stars event at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, 8315 Park Road, Batavia.
Scheduled to appear on Saturday, Feb. 25 are the following:
NFL: Joe DeLamielleure, Booker Edgerson, Doug Flutie, Nyheim Hines, Fred Jackson, Brian Moorman, Scott Norwood, Peerless Price, Billy Shaw, Antowain Smith, Steve Tasker, Kyle Williams
NHL: Martin Biron, Rick Jeanneret, Brad May, Rob Ray
Other: Scott Kemper (singer, Buffalo Bills “Shout” song), Rudy Ruettiger (Notre Dame)
Scheduled to appear on Sunday, Feb. 26 are the following:
NFL: Rocky Bleier, James Cook, Jack Ham, Ryan Leaf, Louis Lipps
NBA: Derrick Coleman, Cedric Maxwell
NLL: Josh Byrne, Tehoka Nanticoke, Dhane Smith
MLB: Rafael Palmeiro, Jim Rice
Boxing: Gerry Cooney, Larry Holmes, Ray Mancini
Other: Rudy Ruettiger (Notre Dame)
James Spence Authentication (JSA) will also be on hand offering onsite witnessed certification services for all guests appearing at the show. JSA will also be accepting item submissions for verification. For more information about pricing for the services being offered, please visit www.spenceloa.com or call (973) 898-1300.
Show hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. For signing times, pricing and additional information, please visit legendsandstars.net. Admission to the event, which will also feature sports card and memorabilia dealers from across the country, is just $10 per person, per day (cash only, please). Children 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Individuals 18 and older will receive a $10 free play voucher for the casino with the purchase of admission to the Legends & Stars event. Guest lineup subject to change.
