BATAVIA — The Legends & Stars Batavia Sports Expo made its return to Batavia Downs Saturday and drew a crowd of Bills fans and sports fans in general.
It will return today from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Jon Gallery of Penfield was at the Sports Expo with a group including his daughters, Jaime Thorese of Scottsville and Danielle Gallery, and Danielle’s daughter, Riley, 8, and son, Jaxon, 2. Jon Gallery said they were there to see all the celebrities they could. The family comes to every Sports Expo Batavia Downs hosts.
“We love to bring the kids, let them meet all the players. There’s only a few of them that we’ll actually get (items) signed, because a lot of these players, we’ve gotten in the past,” he said. “There’s a few that we haven’t.”
They generally bring more kids with them to these shows, Jon Gallery says. He likes that better than coming to a show alone.
“Now they’re getting older and we have different sports going on that they’re all about,” he said. “I love bringing the kids. We’ve been coming here for years, so we know the guys that run the show. We’re friends of theirs. We’ll pick out certain players that we definitely want to meet.”
Gallery said it’s not that he doesn’t want to meet all the former players, but that it gets a little costly to do that. One of the former players they were there to see was Doug Flutie.
“For us to get a Flutie means we probably won’t get a couple other guys, but it’s somebody that we wanted,” he said. “We did see Flutie. Later on, we’re waiting on Kyle Williams. He was a favorite of ours when he played. One we hadn’t met before was Nyheim Hines. We’ll get Hines, too.”
Gallery said he and his family are longtime Bills season ticket-holders. He said they had time to talk to Flutie, who was a Bills quarterback from 1998-2000. Williams, a defensive tackle, played his entire career (2006-18) with the Bills.
Gallery and Thoresen said Flutie was very nice when they talked to him.
“There’s very few times we’ve ever come here when we haven’t had a good talk with a guy,” he said. “They’ve always been personable.”
Thoresen said, “It just makes your enjoyment here better when you get to meet these players that you watched.”
The Scottsville resident said this was her first time meeting Flutie.
Riley and Jaxon were having a great time, too, Gallery and Thoresen said.
“They don’t always know who they’re meeting. They just love the idea that it’s a Buffalo Bills player,” he said. “It’ll be a few years — we’ll keep explaining to them who they met, that type of thing. Generally, we use to have six or seven of the grandkids here, but today I’ve only got the two.”
Jaime Thoresen said they would be at Batavia Downs for today’s portion of the Sports Expo.
“We’ll make it the whole weekend,” she said. “I think our last signature is at 2:30 (Saturday) — Hines. We might stick around just to look at a few other things. He’s our last signature that we want to get for today.”
Dale McKean of Buffalo said he was here to see Scott Norwood, who kicked for the Bills for seven seasons, from 1985-91 and was part of the 1990-91 squad that reached the Super Bowl for the first time in the team’s history. Buffalo lost Super Bowl XXV, 20-19, when Norwood missed a field goal in the closing seconds.
“He’s here. He’s unique. I drove out just to see him today,” McKean said. McKean said he would ask Norwood to autograph a photo he found online of Norwood kicking while former quarterback Frank Reich held the ball.
“Usually, it’s the wrestlers I’m here to see, but they haven’t had them here in awhile,” he said.
Norwood was the only former player McKean was here to see.
“As soon as I get my autograph and my picture, it’s back to Buffalo. Have him sign, shake his hand, get a photo, call it a day,” he said. McKean said he won’t be back today, but will instead be at work.
The 45-year-old says he’s been a Bills fan since around the late ‘80s or early ‘90s. It’s his third time at the Sports Expo.
“It’s unique — seeing all the fans, all the autograph opportunities, all the memorabilia, all the old cards. I’m usually a baseball guy, so seeing all the old-school baseball stuff is pretty interesting,” McKean said.
Also there to see Norwood, someone he says deserves fans’ support, was Jeffrey Brown of Buffalo.
“I love him. I was out there cheering for him after the Super Bowl,” he said. “I love this team, I love the players on it. People try their best. You’ve got to come, support them. I grew up a Bills fan. When I was a baby, I was a Bills fan. I’m a diehard Bills fan.”
Brown brought along cleats for Norwood to autograph. He said he’d already seen Scott Kemper, who sings the Bills “Shout” song. He also planned to see former Bills player Steve Tasker to ask him to sign a mini-helmet and current player Hines.
“Tomorrow (today), I’m going to come back for whoever’s here,” he said.
Brown said he was looking forward to meeting the players he was to meet Saturday. He admitted the end of Super Bowl XXV, a game played in January 1991, was rough.
“You can’t put that Super Bowl on him (Norwood) because it shouldn’t have come down to a kick,” he said.