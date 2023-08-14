Likely more than any other class in any other sport, the landscape of Section V Class D football has evolved dramatically over recent years. And now it’s almost as though it’s changing every other month.
Just five years ago, it could have been argued that Class D football in Section V was the most competitive class in the section. For the 2019-20 season, the classification featured a total of 11 teams — Perry, Red Jacket, York/Pavilion, Canisteo-Greenwood, Cuba-Rushford, Alexander, Clyde-Savannah, Geneseo/Mt. Morris, Lyons, Bolivar-Richburg and Notre Dame. And that was even without perennial powers Avon, which was still in Class C, and Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, which was dominating the realm of 8-man.
From Geneseo’s title in 2012 through OAE’s second straight block last fall, a total of eight different teams captured the Section V Class D crown.
Now, there are not even eight teams in the class.
Following the merge of Alexander with Attica, which is a one-year deal with the team playing in Class C, and the more recent news of legendary program Caledonia-Mumford (Byron-Bergen) moving to 8-man, there is a grand total of just six Section V Class D teams.
That’s it — York/Pavilion. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, Notre Dame, Avon, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale and Canisteo-Greenwood (which moved back to Class D this season after being in 8-man last year).
“It certainly is frustrating at times,” Oakfield-Alabama/Elba head coach Tyler Winter said. “To not even know who your Week 1 opponent is heading into August, let alone the rest of the schedule. I realize that, in small school programs, situations like potential mergers and dropping to 8-man are tough to predict. I’m happy Section V was able to respond quickly with a schedule that allows our kids to play eight games, but after this season, I’d love to see some change.”
The two-time defending Class D champions were originally scheduled to open up with aforementioned Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen, but they will now begin their season at Geneseo/Mt. Morris. Now, because of the losses of Alexander and Cal-Mum/BB, OAE will facing Geneseo/Mt. Morris, along with Avon and York/Pavilion, twice this fall, with each team getting one home contest.
The only two teams that OAE will meet just once this season will be Notre Dame on Sept. 22 and Canisteo-Greenwood on Sept. 29. And doubling up with three teams during the regular season will be the case for all Section V Class D teams this fall.
“Whether it is small schools opting for a regional schedule that includes some C/D crossover — opposed to a federation schedule — or even a roster capacity set for teams who drop to 8-man once practice begins,” Winter said. “Maybe we take a look at the situation regarding teams that declared for an independent schedule, as that resulted in the smaller classifications losing multiple teams as well. Those decisions are all a little above my pay grade, but if we continue on this trend, I’m not quite sure what the landscape of Class C & D football will look like in future years.”
With the addition of Cal-Mum/BB, there will be a total of seven teams in Section V playing 8-man this fall, which also includes Red Jacket, Wellsville, Pembroke, Holley/Lyndonville, CG Finney/Northstar Christian and Bolivar-Richburg. Meanwhile, another nine teams have opted for an independent schedule this season (none in the GLOW Region) — South Seneca/Romulus, Waterloo, Newark/Marion, Palmyra-Macedon, Mynderse, Midlakes, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield, Greece Olympia/Odyssey and Clyde-Savannah. Having an independent schedule allows for more flexible schedule options, where teams can play just other Section V independent teams, or, as in the case with Newark/Marion, they can schedule teams out of the section (i.e. playing Jamesville-Dewitt and Ithaca).
As for the loss of Alexander, the Trojans were originally scheduled to open up with Notre Dame. However, the Fighting Irish have seen their entire schedule altered as they will now open up at York/Pavilion, which they were originally scheduled to play in Week 2.
Notre Dame will meet the Golden Knights, Avon and Canisteo-Greenwood twice this season.
This also changed things for Avon, which was originally to open up with Y/P, but will now host Canisteo-Greenwood on Sept. 1.
“Class D has changed a lot with many teams merging, going independent or going to 8-man,” Avon head coach Andy Englert said. “OAE will be strong again with some key players returning and Canisteo-Greenwood is coming back to 11 man football. York/Pavilion returns several key skill positions too.”
In a phrase, it has all become a convoluted mess, but all six Class D teams will benefit from a full, eight-game schedule. Though it likely will feel a little repetitious.