Lisa Hunt bowls 300 game/779 series at Livingston Lanes

Lisa Hunt - now Lisa Ohle, but is still known as Lisa Hunt to local bowlers - is no stranger to bowling.
As a nine-year-old she was taught under the watchful eye of bowler and Livonia resident Lenny Freeman, then later by PBA professional Jack Jurek, and her friend and current teammate, Marty Smearing. Her name is most familiar to those who bowled with and against her in the local region’s Youth Bowling Tour, but she has been a part-time recreational bowler since.
Although Lisa has carried a 200-plus average in recent years, and has always competed in men’s leagues, it took the 32-year-old more than two decades to bowl her first 300 last month at Geneseo’s Livingston Lanes, a rarity among women bowlers in this region.
Perhaps just as impressive was her 221, 258, 300 — 779 series, which is the highest of the season among all bowlers at the lanes, and followed her 723 series from the prior week.
After an open frame to start game two, Lisa rolled nineteen strikes in her last twenty attempts to finish her big night. Once done, she raised her hands in relief and said quietly, “It’s about time.”
A lifelong resident of Livonia who attended Livonia High School, Lisa now lives in Rush.
Hunt’s recent weight training program that has elevated her scores. Practically everyone else in the league has held a fairly constant average, while hers has shot up. With her weight training, she now holds her form better at the line.
