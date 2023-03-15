Lisa Hunt bowls 300 game/779 series at Livingston Lanes

A young Lisa Hunt with Livonia’s Lenny Freeman and PBA professional Jack Jurek. Hunt recently bowled her first career 300 game, finishing with an impressive 779 series. Photo Provided

Lisa Hunt - now Lisa Ohle, but is still known as Lisa Hunt to local bowlers - is no stranger to bowling.

As a nine-year-old she was taught under the watchful eye of bowler and Livonia resident Lenny Freeman, then later by PBA professional Jack Jurek, and her friend and current teammate, Marty Smearing. Her name is most familiar to those who bowled with and against her in the local region’s Youth Bowling Tour, but she has been a part-time recreational bowler since.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1