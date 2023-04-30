BATAVIA — On a night when most tracks around New York State canceled early, the Genesee Speedway got in an official show, but will need to finish five of the features at a later date.
With an impressive 92 cars in the pit area, including many from surrounding Saturday Night facilities, heat races ran off without issue, but after the first feature was completed, a drizzle would hit the Genesee County Fairgrounds and stick around for more than an hour, forcing the postponement of five features.
In what would be the only feature of the night, John Livingston Jr. captured his first-career Novice Sportsman Feature as he led all 15 laps and held off the late challenges of newcomer Tim Catalano to win the caution-free event. Livingston, of Albion, began racing in the division since its inception in 2020 and continuously got better to the point where he was able to win his heat in addition to the feature on Saturday. Catalano was on the rear bumpers of the leader the entire race and would settle for second while Dave Mamo rounded out the podium positions.
The postponed features have been split up over the next two weeks: The Late Models and Mini Stocks will run double features next Saturday, May 6, while the Sportsman, Street Stocks and Bandits will double up on Saturday, May 13. Any teams that are committed to a different Saturday Night track the night their division is doubling up and will be unable to attend may contact the speedway.
Next Saturday’s show will also include the first appearance of the season by the NY6A Micro Sprints. Race time will start at 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.Genesee-Speedway.com.
