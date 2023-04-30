In what would be the only feature of the night, John Livingston Jr. captured his first-career Novice Sportsman Feature as he led all 15 laps and held off the late challenges of newcomer Tim Catalano to win the caution-free event. Photo provided

BATAVIA — On a night when most tracks around New York State canceled early, the Genesee Speedway got in an official show, but will need to finish five of the features at a later date.

With an impressive 92 cars in the pit area, including many from surrounding Saturday Night facilities, heat races ran off without issue, but after the first feature was completed, a drizzle would hit the Genesee County Fairgrounds and stick around for more than an hour, forcing the postponement of five features.

