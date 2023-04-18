PITTSBURGH — After having transferred from Toledo to play football last fall at Duquesne University, Medina High School alumnus Jalin Cooper opted to head to the track this spring as well. And he is already making some noise.
At the Carnegie Mellon Last Chance Meet last Thursday, Cooper was an individual winner, while he also won as part of a relay team for the Dukes.
Cooper won the 100-meter dash, the first 100-meter dash of his Duquesne career, crossing the line in :10.76 seconds to move into fifth on the all-time leaderboard at DU.
Cooper would then later team with Antonio Pitts, David Williams and Matt DeMatteo to capture the 4-x-100 relay with a season-best time of :41.27. That blistering time put the quartet into fourth place all time at Duquesne in that event.
Cooper then followed that up with a personal best time of :22.30 in the 200 meters at the Bison Outdoor Classic, hosted by Bucknell, last weekend.
On the Dukes football team last fall, Cooper finished the year with 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.
A three-sport star at Medina playing football and basketball and running track, Cooper capped his high school career with top five finishes at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championship in both the 100 meters and 200 meters.
During his scholastic days at Medina Cooper earned all-league honors for the Mustangs in football, basketball and track. For football before heading to Toledo, Cooper was a three-star recruit according to Scout.com and 247 Sports and was the 14th-ranked recruit from the state of New York in the 2018 class. Cooper was an all-state performer as a junior in 2016, when he totaled 1,213 total yards and 16 touchdowns (seven rushing, six receiving, two kickoff returns, one punt return).
As a senior he caught 14 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns in 2017, while he tied a career high with 247 kick return yards as a senior and had four return touchdowns during his career.
LIVONIA GRAD VANSCOTER GETS FIRST PRO VICTORY
In 2017 as senior at Livonia, Reid VanScoter was named the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B Player of the Year after he helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class B state title.
This past weekend, the left-hander picked up his first professional victory.
Pitching for the Everett Aqua Sox, the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners — VanScoter was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft by the Mariners — VanScoter allowed three hits and two runs with three strikeouts over his six innings of work in just his second professional start.
VanScoter was the 156th overall pick in 2022 out of Coastal Carolina University, where he was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year and earned second-team All-American honors during his redshirt senior season. In two years at Coastal Carolina, VanScoter had an ERA of 3.90.
In his first start for Everett, VanScoter didn’t allow an earned run over four innings of work, while in his first two starts batters are hitting just .174 against him.
During his senior season at Livonia, VanScoter went 11-0 in 12 starts on the hill, while for his career he was 31-1 with an ERA of 0.40 and 396 strikeouts in just over 200 innings of work.
