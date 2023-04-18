Duquesne University Photo Former Medina star Jalin Cooper picked up a pair of victories last week for the Duquesne track and field team.

PITTSBURGH — After having transferred from Toledo to play football last fall at Duquesne University, Medina High School alumnus Jalin Cooper opted to head to the track this spring as well. And he is already making some noise.

At the Carnegie Mellon Last Chance Meet last Thursday, Cooper was an individual winner, while he also won as part of a relay team for the Dukes.

