BATAVIA — It was a warm and wet Thursday afternoon (Feb. 9) at Batavia Downs and despite the sun making a cameo appearance for a couple of races, the wet conditions may have contributed to only three favorites winning in 12 races on a day where big payouts were the norm.

The top trot was a $9,500 conditioned event that saw Explosive Leggs (Dan Yetman) capture his second straight win with an upset victory.

