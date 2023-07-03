HAMBURG — Lougazi ($6.60) got back to his familiar antics at Buffalo Raceway as he used his patented late charge to sweep by the field in the $15,500 Open Trot on Saturday night (July 1) in a seasonal best 1:57.2. He roared past Muskingum to collect the three quarter length victory while Mugshots Bro was third.
In the $15,500 Open Pace, Gunslinger Hill ($4.50) continued to pay off for new owner Scott Rubman and trainer Jennifer Giuliani by holding back One Off Delight A by three quarters of a length in seasonal best 1:53.4 over the fast track.
Lougazi (Ray Fisher Jr.) settled in fifth place off the starting wings as Batting Stats put up splits of :29.0 and :57.4. Approaching the half, Lougazi started his journey on the outside and was able to pick up the live cover of Muskingum.
With a quarter mile to trot, Batting Stats said good night as Muskingum (Joseph Chindano Jr.) made the lead. But that move ended up being a perfect set up for Lougazi. Turning for home, Lougazi tipped out and used his usual charge to blitz the stunned Muskingum with a :29.0 last split.
Owned by Mary Warriner and trained by Ryan Swift, Lougazi (Lou’s Legacy-Winning Blade) has now won four times in 16 attempts. He has earned $32,595 on the season and $457,196 lifetime. Lougazi earned $108,340 in 2022 thanks to eight victories and 23 in the money finishes in 30 starts.
Gunslinger Hill was a $12,000 claim for Rubman and Giuliani back on June 3 at Buffalo Raceway and he has been nothing short of spectacular since hitting the new barn. With two victories and a second place finish by a mere neck, Gunslinger Hill already earned his keep for the new connections by winning $14,375 before hitting Open Class.
Firing off the gate, Gunslinger Hill had things his own way, using splits of :28.0, :57.2 and 1:26.0. Things got interesting with a quarter mile to go as Idealthecards got on even terms but then tailed off. Gunslinger Hill still wasn’t home free though as One Off Delight A (Kevin Cummings) made a final charge in the passing lane but came up a half length short. Villiam (Chindano Jr.) rallied for the show position.
It was the fifth win in 20 outings for the 8-year-old Gunslinger Hill (Bettor’s Delight-Word Of Her Own). He has now earned $42,430 on the campaign and $269,590 in his career.
Racing will return on Wednesday afternoon with a 13-race slated. The New York Sire Stakes will return as a field of five 2-year-old colt and gelding trotters will square off in the seventh race for a purse of $102,500. There’s also a pair of $20,000 Excelsior Series events for the gentlemen. There’s also a $6,000 guarantee in the Pick 5 which begins in the second race.